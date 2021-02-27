Area ombudsman supervisor continues resident advocacy during pandemic

ENID, Okla. — Pre-COVID-19, Enid area ombudsman supervisor Julie Torson would visit three to four long-term care facilities a day, three to four times a week.
Post-COVID-19, she hasn’t gone into a facility once.
Since March, all of her work for the Long-Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging instead has been from home, through virtual visits.
The pandemic has been more than just a wrinkle in her job advocating for the rights of residents, Torson said.
“It’s like a tectonic plate,” she said. “The plate has completely shifted.”
‘Compassionate care’
Torson said she is primarily now advocating for what she called “No. 1 compassionate care visits” — for residents at end of life in psychosocial distress to meet with family members in protective gear. The facility must be COVID-19-free, though, she said.
Virtual visits through FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or other platforms also are important, Torson said, as residents still aren’t allowed to have in-person visitors as the pandemic has continued since March 2020.
Funds from the first two rounds of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allowed nearly every facility to buy tablets and other devices, Torson said.
CARES Act funding also was funneled into state area agencies’ Living Choice program that provides financial support for former residents to live independently again. During the pandemic, COVID-19 patients who moved into long-term care facilities may have gotten “stuck there,” Torson said.
While a lot of residents have had the two required shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, Torson said enough staff members aren’t getting the vaccine that facilities can’t return to normal and allow in-person visits.
She said she believes this is most likely due to misinformation about the vaccine, such as the false claims that it contains a live virus or implants you with tracking technology.
“The quicker we can get to that point (of being vaccinated), the quicker we can have visitation again,” Torson said.
‘You still have a choice’
As a type of social worker, ombudsmen meet with and listen to facility residents, resolve disputes and investigate complaints of improper care, exploitation and abuse, as well as train and oversee volunteers who work a set number of hours a week to perform similar duties.
Torson said she can walk into a facility and “smell when things aren’t right” — like the body odor, the smell of urine or even if residents are enjoying their food.
“It feels like a piece of me is missing because I’m not able to see things for myself,” she said.
Torson and fellow ombudsmen supervisor David Huff both are contracted to work at the Enid agency through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ ombudsmen program, which assigns supervisors to area agencies on aging throughout the state.
The two also supervise a current total of seven volunteers who normally would visit facilities for two hours a week and attend a monthly volunteer meeting.
LCTA of Enid, established in 1974, was designated the AAA for Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.
Outlined in the Older Americans Act of 1965, residents have the right to handle their own finances, to refuse or request different medication, ask for a specific doctor, have personal belongings, go to their own church and so on.
The list seems endless but is one of the rights that already do apply to every American. Long-term care residents sometimes don’t realize their rights still apply and need that extra protection, Torson said.
“You shouldn’t be neglected or mistreated, but it happens. That’s just what happens,” she said. “There’s a portion of people in the nursing home who don’t realize that inside the nursing home you still have a choice.”
While a problem can be as minute as a resident not wanting to wake up at 6:30 for breakfast every morning, Torson’s investigations have included cases of staff taking advantage of a resident’s finances, physical or sexual abuse, and neglect.
While facilities also must follow regulations through the Department of Health, sometimes an ombudsman is the only method of oversight, Torson said.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m beating my head, (like) ‘Why can’t I fix this or change this?’” she said. “But ultimately those problems exist whether they’re big or small, and the ombudsmen are there to help resolve these issues for the residents, if we can.”