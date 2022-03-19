ENID, Okla. — BaseConnect.com, a social media platform for military members, continues to grow from its beginnings at Vance Air Force Base.
BaseConnect CEO Tony Weedn, who grew up in Chickasha, joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Vance Air Force Base. After his training, he stayed at Vance serving as a first assignment instructor pilot.
Weedn received other assignments over the years, including one in Florida, where he got the idea to develop an app for the base there.
“Other bases began contacting me, asking that I build them an app,” Weedn said.
He said he’d declined those requests but did say he would develop a platform that could be used “across the board” by the entire Department of Defense.
“We are a private social network for the DOD that integrates enterprise communications tools connecting military troops to each other, the local base and to the community,” Weedn said. “We focus on solving specific problems using technology.”
Saving lives, time and resources
Those problems boil down to three questions: Will this save lives? Will this save time? And will this save resources?
As an example, Weedn said a commander can pull out his or her phone and send an urgent message to everyone, with real-time analytics allowing for full accountability. Whereas, before the app, that same message would have taking hundreds of phone calls and countless hours before reaching full accountability of its intended audience.
Currently, BaseConnect is serving tens of thousands of members within the Department of Defense and is specifically focused on active duty, Guard, Reserve and a few key spouses. All of the users are verified, and each member from Vance Air Force Base who processes in at the base becomes a verified user. Plans include allowing military spouses to become verified users, as well as veterans.
“We’re poised to scale and ready to scale across to the entire Department of Defense. It all started here at Vance Air Force Base,” Weedn said. “Our plan will be in the millions (of users) in the next few years.”
Opening it up
He said future plans include a user-verification system that allows members to register using their .mil e-mail address in order to become verified members, as well as global inclusion of local businesses listed within the app.
“We’re going to open it up to local businesses probably in the next six months,” Weedn said. “If you’re interested in getting your business in front of military troops and being a partner, go to baseconnect.com/partners.”
The BaseConnect app is available on both Apple and Android platforms.
BaseConnect is also the 2017 Cherokee Strip Business Model Competition winner.
