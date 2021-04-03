ENID, Okla. — Sales during the COVID-19 pandemic were flat at New Holland Agriculture’s Enid and Arnett locations, said owner Jennifer Gantt, but the industry did well comparatively because, “Farmers do what they do.”
“They wake up every day and go about the business of their crops or their herds; trouble doesn’t stop them. It’s who they are,” she said.
Farming equipment sales saw some COVID-related shifts, especially in terms of equipment size, but sales remained fairly steady in 2020. The industry classifies equipment based on horsepower, so machines above 100HP are large, and those below are small. Gantt said the industry was helped by an increase in the sale of small machinery.
“Many people who weren’t working focused on small projects at home, including planting gardens,” Gantt said. “We sold a lot of smaller, commercial machines and equipment for home gardens.”
Scott Eisenhower, the general manager of P&K Equipment, said the John Deere dealership saw a similar trend. “Across the board, farming didn’t stop,” he said. “The farming continued, so sales and service mostly continued. I don’t want to say it was business as usual, because COVID did force us to change some things, but farming is a business that continues in spite of what’s going on.”
Eisenhower said P&K saw an uptick in sales of small equipment, the kind one uses for home gardening, small herd maintenance and even lawn care.
“COVID didn’t make the grass stop growing, and people being home meant they got to focus on projects and repairs that might have been needed for years,” he said.
Commodity prices were steady to some degree throughout 2020, too, and they even improved a bit throughout the year. Eisenhower said farmers and ranchers used some of the revenue to improve or replace equipment.
Gantt said the big challenge in 2021 is the equipment shortage brought on because manufacturers faced the same COVID-related issues as other industries.
“Some of the shortage is related to the increase in small equipment sales last year,” she said, “and some is related to the same supply chain issues other industries are facing. I have at least 25 clients waiting for different pieces of equipment right now to complete their orders. Construction equipment sales is having the same problem.”
Gantt, who has been in the family business for more than 40 years, said she’s only seen a backlog like this once.
“It was 15-20 years ago, and I honestly don’t remember what caused it, but it’s the only time I remember not being able to fulfill orders at this volume.”
Both Gantt and Eisenhower are optimistic about the year ahead; both see an end to the backlog at or about the end of 2021.
There are no guarantees, of course, but manufacturing is ramping up. Gantt said New Holland stores in Enid and Arnett have a total of approximately 300 new pieces of equipment on order.
Eisenhower said demand for equipment is strong at P&K as well.
“It takes time to rebuild and repopulate a supply chain,” he said, “so inventory is going to be the big challenge of this year.”
