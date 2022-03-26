WAYNOKA, Okla. — Who would have guessed that Oklahoma has its own Saharan Desert?
The dunes of Little Sahara are about an hour from Enid, westward past the Gloss Mountains and outside the little town of Waynoka.
Nestled along the banks of the Cimarron River, Little Sahara State Park offers 1,600 acres of the softest sand you’ll find in the United States.
“It’s different than the beach,” said Carla Burdick, executive director for Red Carpet Country Association, which represents 16 counties in Northwest Oklahoma as part of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s travel promotion division. “Take off your shoes and walk in the sand. People don’t realize how soft the sand is.”
Thrill of the ride
The sand dunes are ever-changing due to the wind — just like any desert — creating extreme landscapes. Parts of the park are flat while other parts feature sand peaks up to 75-feet tall, explained park manager Greg Grimsley, who has overseen the dunes the past 15 years.
The native Oklahoman said the unique and diverse terrain of the Little Sahara attracts 8-year-olds and 80-year-olds, alike. Whether they’re beginners or pros, the main draw is the thrill of riding the sands.
“You can go any speed you want,” Grimsley said.
“This place is super cool,” commented a visitor from Oklahoma City in a review on the TripAdvisor website. “It has both great trails around the perimeter through the brush and wide open massive sand dunes in the middle. … The geography is amazing.”
Another rider, from Wichita, Kan., chimed in on her TripAdvisor review, “If you have an off-road vehicle, this is a fun place to be.”
Grimsley said most visitors bring their own sand toys — ATVs or UTVs, such as dune buggies, 4x4s or dirt bikes — but they also can rent them in town from Little Sahara Sandsports or Xtreme Rentals. Four-wheel drive personal vehicles like old trucks or SUVs are permitted on the dunes; however, Grimsley strongly cautions against that.
“It is all off-road, so you could ruin your front end,” he said.
Safety is priority at Little Sahara. All off-road vehicles (ORVs) must be outfitted with a whip that extends 10 feet and a bright orange flag attached near whip’s tip. UTVs and 4x4s must have seat belts or safety harnesses for all riders and a roll bar. In addition, all vehicles must have bright white front and red rear lights powered for night use. All riders 18 and younger are required to wear a helmet, and everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a chest protector, Grimsley said.
In previous years, ATV tours also were offered; right now there is not a plan to reintroduce that option.
Cost to drive or ride the dunes is $10 per person and free for kids 10 and younger who are passengers. Visitors can check in at the southside or northside gates and will receive an armband. Annual passes are available for frequent visitors at $200 for the first family member and $125 for each additional family member in the household.
‘Live the dune life’
While the Little Sahara is open 24/7, the peak season to coast the dunes is spring and fall, Grimsley said. He added the summer is generally scorching hot on the sand and “winter is tricky,” although he said they’ve seen 200 riders on Christmas when it was 65 degrees.
For those less adventurous, an observation deck allows visitors to watch the action and witness the dunes free of charge. And there is a playground with slides and swings and several picnic areas available. Alcohol is permitted inside the park but banned from the riding areas.
While some days are busy, packed and noisy, there are other days the park is “peaceful and sublime” stated a St. Louis, Mo., visitor about her trip through the Oklahoma panhandle on TripAdvisor.
Day or night, Little Sahara offers camping options at both entrances. Grimsley said there are 232 RV spots and 60 tent sites. All RV spots have electric and water and either sewer or dump station. According to Grimsley, the bathrooms with showers were recently renovated along with several campsites. Cost per night depends on the “sleep site,” and reservations can only be done online at travelok.com/state-parks/little-sahara-state-park: Click on “book a campsite.”
“What a great place to hang out and look at the stars late at night,” an Oklahoma City visitor reviewed on TripAdvisor.
Burdick touted that Waynoka is just three miles away from Little Sahara and directly accessible by off-road vehicles via a sand trail.
“You can ride your ATVs into town,” she said. Groceries and fuel are available in Waynoka along with several eateries and a laundromat.
Anyone looking for a phenomenal adrenaline rush is invited to “live the dune life” per the Waynoka Chamber of Commerce. To discover more about the area or upcoming events, check out gowaynoka.com.
While in Northwest Oklahoma, visitors also can map out additional nearby state parks such as Roman Nose, Great Salt Plains and Alabaster Caverns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.