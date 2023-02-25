ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s agriculture department is producing graduates that often return to their communities to farm, teach or focus on a specific field in the agriculture industry. And that greatly delights NWOSU’s chair of agriculture Dean Scarbrough.
“Our students are great students with work ethic who are productive citizens in their hometowns,” he said.
Scarbrough, who has been with Northwestern’s ag faculty since 2002 and the ag chair since 2009, has maintained the same philosophy throughout the two decades he’s been there: teaching the traditional aspects of agricultural production.
While NWOSU’s ag department sees smaller graduating classes than it used to in years past, “we still do have students from the family farm or ranch,” he said.
Scarbrough noted there is a “heavy interest these days” for agriculture studies and programs like FFA in both rural and urban school districts that could translate in more college students seeking ag-related majors in the future.
Opening doors
The best part of pursuing a degree in agriculture is it opens numerous doors within the ag industry, Scarbrough said, including agricultural lending (banking), grain production and management, crop consulting, animal production, national conservation services (governmental agencies), cooperative extension agencies, feed lots and agritourism.
Some even start their own agricultural-related businesses, Scarbrough said.
If they’re not interested in a career in the ag industry itself, a diploma in agriculture education is another option at Northwestern to enable them to teach ag in high school classrooms and oversee extracurricular programs like FFA, 4-H and rodeo.
“What’s unique about Northwestern’s ag ed grads is a very high percentage of them are still teaching [ag] five years later,” Scarbrough said. “We (Northwestern) are a significant contributor in agriculture education.”
At present, there are only three four-year agriculture programs in Oklahoma: NWOSU, Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Northwestern sees 35-40 students graduate with either an agriculture degree or an agriculture education degree.
So what’s in it for students who grew up on their family’s farm or ranch in NWOSU’s 10-county service region?
“They grew up knowing what to do, so we add to that the why’s — the scientific principles for management techniques — and how we manage for efficient production while being good stewards of the land and livestock,” Scarbrough said. “By using this approach, students that return home to the family farm or ranch are exposed to scientific concepts that will help them better understand biological processes that should directly influence best management decisions.”
On-hands education
Ag majors learn those principles in the classroom and apply them in the laboratories off-campus at The Farm, located southwest of Northwestern and Alva, not too far off U.S. 281. The 320-acre farm consists of both tillable wheat ground and mixed-grass prairie, a 16-crate swine farrowing barn, hay and equipment barns, cattle working facilities and on-site classrooms.
In addition to the animal science, plant science and soil science labs, ag majors also participate in mechanics and welding classes, engage with local producers and attend area livestock production sales.
“Ultimately, our goal at Northwestern is to prepare our graduates for dynamic careers in agricultural business and production agriculture in order to feed, clothe and fuel our nation and our world,” he said.
Another unique factor about Northwestern, Scarbrough commented, is the college’s rodeo team.
“That’s a large draw to our program,” he said, adding students from around the United States, Canada and Australia ride at collegiate level while majoring in agriculture. No other regional university in Oklahoma offers that combo, he said. “It’s the perfect mix.”
Several Rangers have competed and won in College National Finals Rodeo and National Finals Rodeo; a few have even gone pro with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
A great demand
“The demand for college graduates in the field of agriculture is great, and this trend will continue as long as people rely on agricultural products for food, fiber and fuel,” touts NWOSU’s website and promotional materials.
Scarbrough said several of his graduates utilize Northwestern’s ag department when they’re looking for interns or employees to fill open job positions, and ag teachers bring their FFA students to Northwestern to network and see the possibilities.
He’s also now seeing the second generation of students pursing ag degrees: “Kids of parents who graduated here are confident in sending their children to Northwestern,” he said.
It’s obvious to Scarbrough the advantages of attending a smaller, regional university like NWOSU.
“At the heart of it is we’re supported by the administration, the faculty and the community,” he said. “They understand the importance of agriculture and the economic impact of agriculture.”
