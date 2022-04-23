ENID, Okla. — Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are responsible for ensuring the best decisions possible are made for children in court cases involving abuse or neglect.
Last year, 289 children were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County, 41 more than reported the year before.
Eyes and ears of the court
Founded in 1997, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council trains community CASA volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children each year before the courts of the 4th Judicial District of Oklahoma.
The program stemmed from action 20 years prior. In 1977, a Seattle juvenile court judge concerned about making drastic decisions with insufficient information conceived the idea of citizen volunteers speaking for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom. From that first program has grown a network of nearly 1,000 CASA and guardian ad litem programs that are recruiting, training and supporting volunteers in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council’s CASA programs serve Blaine, Kingfisher, Garfield and Woodward counties’ district courts for cases involving abuse or neglect.
CASA volunteers are responsible for gathering information that enables the courts to understand children’s situations. They become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent objective recommendations in a child’s best interest.
CASA volunteers essentially are the voice of children in such cases.
A special person
While it takes a very special person to become a CASA, two longtime volunteers said the rewards of finishing a case far outweigh any of the negatives involved.
Joyce Markes and Loretta Ore have nearly 20 years of combined experience as CASA volunteers.
Markes began her training in 2016 and Ore began hers in 2009.
Markes said her first case took three and a half years to conclude and involved a handful of children.
“The goal for a CASA being involved, the goal of any case where a child is removed from the home, is the parents or legal guardians get their act together and they get their kids back,” Markes said. “In the first situation, that did not happen. Neither the mother nor father could, I say, get their act together. There is a list of mandates put forth by the state that they have to go through all the various hoops, they have to do all the things that are demanded, such as parenting classes, get a fulltime job and get a home that can support the children. Neither one of them could make that happen. One of the parents tried real hard. That situation was five children, and they ended up being legally adopted, which was the best option for them.”
Markes said her second case ended much differently, with the child going back to the home with mom, who received a standing ovation from the courtroom when the decision was announced.
“I was ecstatic. I pretty much knew that was the case, that was what I recommended to the judge,” she said.
Love for children
Ore has been assigned to five or six cases since she became a CASA, with each one being distinctly different, she said.
“They’ve all been really different, very diverse, with almost any type of challenge that children can have,” she said of her caseloads. “Most of them actually ended in adoption, with the other two ending with the children getting reunified with their parents.”
She said being able to have an impact in the life of a child, and the life of a family, is what makes the work so rewarding.
“I cannot think of one negative case,” Ore said.
Both of the women said it was their love for children that made the work so enjoyable and important to them, especially knowing the impact their work can have in a case.
“We are the eyes and the ears of the judge, of the court,” Markes said. “The judge can’t be everywhere.”
Changing lives
Markes said one of the duties of a CASA she enjoys most is seeing the kids involved in the cases.
“I like to see the kids. I like to be in the home. I really love kids, and I have a real heart for kids that are in trouble,” she said. “During our training, we learned so much about adverse childhood experience, which are somewhat under the umbrella of the science of hope.”
Markes said she visits each child’s school, speaks with those the children she interacts with the most and with their counselors, if willing.
Ore said she has enjoyed the advocating and the effecting of change in a child’s life.
“My experiences have been very positive, but then I like a challenge,” Ore said. “My hobby is watching mysteries on PBS and reading mysteries, so I like a challenge.”
As a volunteer for 13 years, Ore said she has seen some improvements when cases involve children.
“I think the system itself is changing. There are more resources for children now, especially teenagers,” she said. “More resources for parents so they can learn more skills to parent their children — that’s what’s been really rewarding.”
“Knowing I had a really small hand in helping a child have a better life. Time well spent. It was time well spent,” Markes said of volunteering. “The whole thing is a win-win. It makes me a better person, it makes me a better wife, it makes me a better grandma. You become a better listener.”
‘We desperately need them’
Markes and Ore both said they would recommend volunteering as a CASA to anyone who is willing to dedicate his or herself.
“First of all I say, ‘Do you love children?’ If they say yes, then yes, I recommend they become a CASA,” Ore said. “I would tell them that if they really want to effect change in society and their environment and they love children, they should come to the CASA training.”
Any adult 21 or older with a desire and the commitment to help an abused or neglected child is eligible to apply to become a CASA. Objectivity, good communication skills and common sense are important attributes.
CASA volunteers receive a minimum of 30 hours training prior to becoming an advocate. They learn advocacy skills, interview techniques and courtroom procedures. In addition, trainees will learn about child development, special needs children, cultural issues and the juvenile system.
The average CASA volunteer spends about six hours per month advocating for their child. Each CASA volunteer has access to support and guidance of an experienced CASA supervisor.
Alyson Burrow, fourth judicial district CASA volunteer coordinator, said CASAs desperately are needed, and not just in Garfield County.
“It’s a volunteer position, but we need them, we desperately need them. We need a diversity of volunteers,” she said. “We need them in Kingfisher and Blaine and Woodward and Grant. All the counties are needing representation.”
She said volunteers who are bilingual also are in high demand.
Burrow said the goal would be to have each case in the Fourth Judicial District staffed with a CASA, but they are far too short to do so.
“That’s the deal,” she said, “the number of cases versus the numbers of volunteers we have. It’s lopsided.”
Those curious can contact her or others at Garfield County Child Advocacy Council for information.
“We would be glad to explain more about it and see if that’s what they are looking for,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council by calling (580) 242-1153 or go to https://www.thecarecampus.com/volunteer to fill out an application or get further information about the program.