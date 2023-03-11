ENID, Okla. — With the opening of Advance Soccer Complex in Enid on the horizon, organizers hope the complex, coupled with David Allen Memorial Ballpark, can turn Enid into a sports hot spot.
The cost of the complex, estimated by Mike Steinke, executive director, is $12-14 million. Money raised between private and public donors included the three big donors: the Allen and McLaughlin families and the city of Enid.
“The Allen family took the lead,” Steinke said.
Other donors also contributed, and any giving more than $100 earned a brick dedicated to them at the complex. Steinke says it’s one of the biggest public-private endeavor in the city’s history.
The complex’s opening comes as David Allen Memorial Ballpark negotiates with National Junior College Athletic Association to keep the Division II World Series in Enid for 10 more years. The current deal expires after this year’s event at the end of May and into June. It has been held at the park for 14 of the park’s 24 years of operation. The NJCAA is expected to meet in late April or early May to discuss the bid.
Both the ballpark and complex will work with Visit Enid to market the two.
“I think the complex is a terrific venue,” Bill Mayberry, DAMB director, said. “It will open up a lot of different opportunities for competitions that maybe we didn’t have before. I think it’s incredible.”
Taking the field
“We are starting to build on the sports mecca we are trying to become,” Steinke said. “Keep in mind, on the soccer fields you could place a lacrosse field and flag football.”
While Stinke wants to stray away from the term “grand opening,” the first scheduled tournament for the new complex is a youth tournament, the President’s Cup and State Cup, scheduled for late April, right around the time Steinke says the construction should be complete on the complex grounds. Only a few minor things remain, such as sidewalks, roadways and sod installation, he said.
After that, Steinke says there are six “special events” scheduled, and they had 24 inquiries. He also hopes to land a major year-end tournament.
Steinke used the term special events, as the complex will host more than just tournaments, such as weekly leagues and other functions.
“If things go right, there are a couple of things that could happen before then,” Steinke said. “That (President’s Cup) is a very large tournament.”
He said the goal is to have 30-35 events per year, but he cautions that will take a few years to build up to.
The bulk of the complex’s income will be made from event rental fees and concessions.
Selling the facility
The coming tournaments will not be the first time the complex has hosted fans, however. In October, the complex hosted the NJCAA Region 2 men’s and women’s soccer tournaments.
“We have a five-year agreement with the NJCAA to host the regional,” Steinke said. “We are looking at other collegiate conferences and groups, there is nothing solid yet though.”
Steinke said a goal is to host the NJCAA national tournament in Enid, but that could be difficult as the NJCAA currently does not have any city with two national championships. That could pose a hurdle, he said.
“The downside I see is that the NJCAA may look at it and say they don’t want to have two in the same city, but our job is to sell the facility and show them what we have,” he said.
The complex can re-apply in two years for the national championship.
Mayberry said there is not a lot he can impart on the soccer officials when it comes to his experiences in working with the NJCAA at David Allen ballpark.
“The NJCAA handles every sport different,” he said. “I don’t know who does soccer.”
Steinke said another plan in the works is for Enid High to move its soccer games to the complex, but that it may not happen this season. Currently, the EHS Plainsmen and Pacers play at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Power of the complex
Advance Soccer Complex is slated to have six natural grass fields and a championship field with artificial turf.
Inside, there are fields that can be used as one for six-on-six play or divided into two fields for three-on-three.
Typical concessions, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and drinks, will be available, and Steinke says there is a chance to expand those offerings in the future.
With the on-site bleachers, the complex currently holds 1,600 spectators, but with added temporary bleachers Steinke says that number could expand to closer to 2,000.
The complex also boasts an indoor birthday room for parties.
While officially a non-profit facility, the complex is anticipated by Steinke to be “in the black” within three or four years.
Plans to host Enid’s own tournament every season will help raise more money via registration fees, Steinke said.
But the complex is not the only thing expected to gain from soccer patrons. The draw to Enid could temporally boost the city’s population as much as 2%, he said, if some bigger tournaments are scheduled.
“If they had what they had last year, all told between players and teams, you are looking at 2,500 people over three days going through Enid. It will have huge impacts,” Steinke said.
That means stays in hotels and money spent at local restaurants and shops.
The upcoming President’s and State Cup tournaments will be a test and a testament of the power of the complex, as it will attract teams from all over the region.
“You’d like to think 50 or 60 percent of them will stay in Enid since it’s a multi-day tournament,” Steinke said.
He said he looks at the complex as a million-dollar-a-year business, but it’s hard to say the depths the impact will have until the teams take the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.