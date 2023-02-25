But it feeds more than the livestock in and around Medford; it feeds the community, so to speak.
The missionBeing local and providing quality products as well as support is important to owner Brady Sidwell.
The Goltry native and Timberlake High School graduate — who grew up on his family’s farm and pursued a career within the agricultural industry — invests in local agriculture in every way possible.
81 Feed and Seed — created at Enterprise Grain’s feed barn in Kremlin and then branching to Enid in 2017 and Medford the next year — primarily serves farmers, cattle ranchers and students who show livestock in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. A third location along U.S. 81 is scheduled to open this summer.
“A lot of people drive a long way to get some feeds, additives and supplements,” Sidwell originally told the Enid News in 2018.
81 Feed and Seed focuses on quality feed and seed: show feed, cattle cubes and minerals, horse feed, chicken pellets, and pet food, as well as supplies for fence building, customizable ear tags, stock tanks, feed troughs, equine care and more.
The business even carries several apparel lines of clothing and boots such as Ariat and Twisted X.
“The staff are local, knowledgeable and passionate about animals,” Sidwell said, adding they “know their operations.”
Which is why connecting with customers is a priority.
“We’re there for them, whether they just got into it or have been in it for a long time. We cover both ends of the spectrum,” Sidwell said. “That’s the mission. To give farmers and ranchers access to the necessary supplies.”
Focusing on customersBut what sets them apart from similar businesses is the one-on-one attention customers get, Sidwell said.
At the Medford location, for example, customers are known by their names, and employees such as Lindsey Schuermann know what they need when they come in or call.
“Customers know we can help, or we know who to call to get help,” she said.
81 Feed and Seed also works closely with local veterinarians to ensure animal health care needs are met.
“We can advise on any animal husbandry problem,” Sidwell said. “We’re like a one-stop shop that pays attention to our customers and what they need.”
If a customer needs products to be delivered or shipped directly, 81 Feed and Seed does that, too. And if they don’t have a product in stock, the feed stores’ staff — whom are quite knowledgeable and resourceful, Sidwell said — can order it or do their best finding some place that does.
Schuermann is typically the first person every customer sees when they enter or talks to when they call. In fact, the running joke around town is she knows where everyone in Medford is at any given time, so people will call or stop in at 81 Feed and Seed to find other people.
“I’ve been here two and a half years,” the Chisholm High School graduate who lives in Pond Creek said. Like a coffee shop or co-op, “My customers like to come and sit and talk.”
Rurally rejuvenateOutside of the store, 81 Feed and Seed engages with the surrounding communities and school districts, sponsoring local activities and athletes. Whether it be FFA or 4-H, rodeos, a fundraiser or the recent Chisholm Trail cattle drive, the feed stores aim to support and rejuvenate the rural economy.
“It’s a big deal,” Sidwell said. “We want to be a place that can revitalize industry in small towns.”
