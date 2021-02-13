ENID, Okla. — The Strate Business Center — located behind Autry Technology Center — is a place where business dreams can come true.
It provides professional business training to those interested in starting, expanding or operating a small business. Officials said this is accomplished by using simple tools to develop operational plans, financial documents and a network of peers.
“We run the whole gauntlet,” said Brian Gaddy, director of information technology for the Strate center. “We spend a lot of time working with people to develop business plans and concepts and develop them into an operating viable business.”
How it begins
The process begins with Meredith Westpahl, Autry’s small business development specialist. She will walk the prospective client through the process of putting a business plan together.
The applicant — in choosing to apply as an incubator tenant of the center — will meet with an selection committee. Those chosen will have three years to build the business — some will leave before and some a little after.
The committee will review the business plan and its potential and see if there will be a benefit for the business, the town of Enid and the Strate Center. The panel will ask questions and at the end of the process will decide to offer tenancy or provide feedback on how to adjust the business plan for a chance to present again.
“It’s all up to the committee,” Gaddy said. “It’s comprised of community leaders, accountants and bankers, that know business and have seen things good and bad. We trust them for their experience.”
The first 3 years
Gaddy said it takes about three years “to get your bearings and figure where you belong in the market and try to get an employee base built up and have good people around you.”
“There are a lot of outside sources that can cause a business to close. We’re always saying that in the first three years people are going to face a terminal event,” he said. “I have yet to see a business that did not face that. If they survive that terminal event, they are usually going to be OK. If the terminal event takes them out, that’s the end of their business.
“When they leave here, they do their own thing,” Gaddy said. “Some of them have been sold, some are still operating and some continue to grow. There’s a wide range of what happens after they leave here.”
Gaddy said the center tries to shelter the new owner from the outside distractions. There are both monthly and daily rental plans, with personal stations. They have access to copiers, printers and scanners, large office equipment, publication design software, a private and a podcast conferencing studio.
“We offer rates that are equal or a little less than they would have paid elsewhere,” Gaddy said. “We don’t want them to have a shock when they step into the real world.”
There is no typical client. Some are near retirement age and are looking to find something different. Some are younger people trying to find a calling, Gaddy said.
They do not do invention services, referring to Oklahoma State University, which has an inventor program. Some come back with a product after they have a patent.
“We shy away from people who don’t have a patent yet,” Gaddy said. “We don’t want people to say we stole their idea. Once they get that in place (patent or idea), we’re interested in helping turn that into a business.”
‘Equal opportunity’
The center is a part of the Autry Tech vocational system. Funding is usually 70% local and 30% state. Gaddy has been at Autry for 20 years, 11 years in his current position. Before that he was at a manufacturing facility for 11 years and at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
“I’ve been around a lot of businesses in my lifetime,” he said. “We teach practical stuff. As a whole, we have hired people out of industry. If you want to help industry, you want to get an expert to help people find success. We work very hard to find those people.”
Gaddy said Strate doesn’t try to tell anyone his or her idea isn’t going to work. He pointed out selling a stuffed animal with big eyes wouldn’t make sense to him, but Beanie Babies would become a $1 billion industry.
“Every single person who comes in here comes through the door thinking their idea may be the biggest thing to come along,” Gaddy said. “We don’t have crystal balls that can see in the future or anything like that. It just has to make sense for that person, dollars and cents wise.”
Gaddy said all prospects are treated the same whether their idea is just a small business to serve the company or a booming business with 50 or more employees.
“We try to take them through the same process,” he said. “We want them to determine for themselves if it’s something they want to do or not. We want them to reach their goals. To me, as long as we stay with that in mind, we will never let anyone fall through the crack or be discouraged. Everybody deserves respect and equal opportunity.”
Business plans differ. One owner worked with the center for three years before he opened his business. He used the time to refine the idea and get investors. He eventually opened the business outside of the center. Others have opened up within a week of being approved by the committee.
Leaving the nest
Autry does not offer financing, just advice and office space.
Some of the businesses that got their start at the Strate Center include T&C Meats, Grace Care, Vin Solutions, Beeline Heat and Air, Purple Ink and Over the Fence Farms in Waukomis.
“Eighty to ninety percent of the businesses come and go, which is the intent,” Gaddy said. “You want to get them into the business community and start paying taxes. After three years, we kick them out of the nests. It’s a really cool thing for them to get out there and be successful.”
Some current clients are North American Aerospace Holdings, which provides after-market products, Thermoforming, 3D laser mapping, Fairings, Wing-Tips and accessories for aircraft such as Cirrus, Cessna and Piper. Also BaseConnect.net, Bite Box Charcuterie To Go, Catering Foodies LLC and Sombria Chocolate Co.
Strate Center also helped launch Happy Hour Marketing, a firm operated by Nicole Winfield, who told Connect, the Autry in-house magazine, that she appreciated the support she received.
“They genuinely care about seeing me and my business succeed to its full potential, and I can go to them with any questions I have,” she was quoted by the magazine.
‘Feet on the ground’
Gaddy said the businesses in the center have not been “terribly affected” by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the food-type services.
“They have recovered as the state of Oklahoma opens up,” he said. “Things keep rolling for them.”
North American Aerospace Holdings’ business is starting to grow with an FAA approval to manufacture aircraft parts. They also make signs and fishing rod holders, among other items.
“It’s taken six months, but he is now just getting his feet on the ground,” Gaddy said.
The center tries to direct clients to use all of the Autry resources. Clients can share resources and ideas. For example, Beeline had Autry graphic arts design students help with a design project. Drafting students have aided North American with designs. Graphic arts students also have helped T-shirt companies, and the welding students have been involved with various projects.
“We have a heat-and-air program, and Beeline hired several of our students out of there,” he said.
In addition to CareerTech resources, there are four full-time business consultants in the building.
“They just don’t work in the building, they work with people in the community, too,” Gaddy said
The center also sponsors a business model competition in which contestants present business plans to a committee, along the lines of ABC television’s “Shark Tank,” with a prize up to $10,000.
“We have some of the nicest co-working space in Northwest Oklahoma,” Gaddy said. “This is something a lot of people don’t know about. They might need a place to work for a day or to join as a member. This is somewhere someone from out of town can land for a period of time. We want to create the atmosphere of enterprising business owners. We’ll talk and in the end there’s no telling what the conversation will lead to.”
For information, contact Gaddy at (580) 242-2750, ext. 198.
