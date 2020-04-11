2020 VISION: YWCA is maintaining its services to victims in a time of pandemic

ENID, Okla. — Amid all of the unknowns created by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, YWCA Enid continues its mission of helping women in times of crisis.

“We have basically closed the non-essential programs in our building, and we’re limiting public access,” Carrie Sanders, YWCA Enid executive director, said. “Our emergency crisis services we’re still providing and serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

She said the 24-hour crisis line — (580) 234-7644 or (800) 966-7644 — is available to those in need. The hot line offers crisis intervention, information, referrals and safety planning for callers. All calls are confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.

Day-to-day basis

YWCA Enid offers groups and individual counseling for victims of traumatic events with certified counselors. Child trauma counseling is available as well.

Sanders said the organization is offering counseling services, and any other services they can, virtually or over the phone.

“We have no idea of what’s going to happen,” Sanders said. “The recommendations are changing on a day-to-day basis. We’re going to see what the recommendations are, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Shelter in time of crisis

With ever-changing recommendations and rules, Sanders said the YWCA still is able to operate its Crisis Center Shelter.

The shelter is a safe haven for victims, and their dependent children, of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. It provides a safe, clean room with access to food, clothing and personal care items.

“Our shelter is still open, and we still have families staying in it,” she said. “Our facility is set up really well so we have a special wing and a few rooms and a bathroom for isolation, or a sick wing.”

Sanders said the ongoing health crisis has somewhat altered the intake process for the shelter.

“We’re asking a few extra screening questions to see if someone shows signs of illness,” she said. “If we have someone who is in immediate danger, and showing signs of sickness, we can still serve them and protect the other clients that are living in our shelter. Anytime you have a communal living area you have to take some precautions like this, and we’ve done that.”

Sanders said the YWCA has stopped taking donations of items at this time to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.

“We have everything we need for the shelter, and we may put out some calls for different things we need, like bedding and papers and wherever is needed, but we have enough to sustain us.”

Advocating for victims

Sanders said YWCA Enid also still offers its Sexual Assault Nurse Exam (SANE) services to victims.

The organization provides an on-site room for a specially trained nurse to complete exams on survivors of rape and sexual assault.

The room and nurse are designed to provide a more comfortable experience than an exam in a hospital setting while also completing the proper collection of forensic evidence for medical and legal documentation.

Sanders said the organization is continuing its Sexual Assault Response Advocate (SARA) program. When a victim comes to the YWCA SANE room, a SARA is provided for the victim.

The volunteer has completed a training, as well as shadowed an experienced SARA, to be a reliable resource or any victim who seeks help. The SARA provides several services, including sharing information about options so the victim can make informed choices.

The SARA can be there to listen and for emotional support and also help to explain the paperwork process and the exam process in order to help comfort the victim.

Advocacy is trauma-specific. The SARA is trained to listen to and believe the victim and not to judge or investigate. SARAs are volunteers of the YWCA Enid and are on call 24-hours a day.

Sanders said training for SARAs has been transitioned so it can completed online due to COVID-19.

“We still need help in that regard,” Sanders said. “Those volunteers would be part of that essential designation.”

She said those interested in volunteering as a SARA can contact the YWCA office at (580) 234-7581.

Donations needed

The ongoing health crisis also has resulted in the cancellation of a regular event aimed at raising awareness of domestic violence. Sanders said the Walk a Mile in Shoes event, where men volunteer to walk in high heels, was scheduled for April 3 but was forced to be canceled.

“We’re kind of trying to transition that into a virtual event as well,” she said. “We’re asking men to donate online for sexual assault service and then take a picture in heels or with a sign and to challenge a couple of their friends online.”

The event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Sanders said those wanting to donate to the YWCA Enid can do so through the organization’s website — https://www.ywcaenid.com/ — or by check to the office at 525 S. Quincy, Enid, OK, 73701.

Domestic violence stats

• Every 9 seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten.

• 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.

• 1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked. Stalking causes the victim to fear that he or she or someone close will be harmed or killed.

• The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

• Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

• Domestic violence is most common among women between the ages of 18-24.

• Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.

• Only 34% of people injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.