2020 VISION: Schwandt sees hope in a post-COVID-19 future due to work ethic of Oklahomans

ENID, Okla. — Keith Schwandt is a busy man — busy with the work of giving to the community and helping to care for others.

One might think Schwandt has his hands full as regional community president and executive vice president of InterBank, but he doesn’t stop there. Schwandt also is chairman of the board of directors for Integris Bass Baptist Hospital Foundation, a board of trustees member for Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, a board of directors member for Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma and a member of Enid Rotary Club.

Much of Schwandt’s time in recent days has been consumed with getting InterBank ready to implement the Paycheck Protection Program created when Congress passed the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a Small Business Administration loan designed as an incentive for businesses to keep employees on the payroll for at least eight weeks. Employers can receive 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs, and the loan will be forgiven if at least 75% of funds are used for payroll, with the remainder used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. Funds are distributed through banks and approved SBA lenders.

Schwandt said the program will help businesses quickly resume operations, with the workers they already have, and avoid the expense of hiring and training new workers to replace those who move elsewhere.

‘We will be better for it’

Schwandt is used to working with customers and businesses who’ve seen hard times, but “this is different,” he said. It’s not just an individual business that’s struggling, “it’s a national problem. It’s a world problem. No one’s seen anything like it,” he said.

“Things really hit home for me when I couldn’t go to church,” Schwandt said. “There’s never been a time when I couldn’t go to church.”

A longtime member of Emmanuel Enid, Schwandt participated in online church services instead.

“We’ve got to do our part, stay home, be patient,” Schwandt said.

He said he understands “people are scared, especially small businesses and self-employed people.”

“It’s humbling for everyone right now,” he said. “But when this is over, we will be better for it.”

Schwandt said he’s confident the economy will come back once the virus is under control.

“The spirit of Enid and of Oklahoma will come back. People want to be back to work. No one wants to stay home,” he said.

Spirit of giving

It’s that spirit he speaks of first when the conversation turns to Schwandt’s work with nonprofit organizations. The Integris Bass Baptist Hospital Foundation raises funds to benefit families who come to Enid for treatment from the surrounding area. The Foundation helps them have a place to stay so they don’t have to drive back and forth each day, Schwandt said. The Foundation also helps to buy equipment for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, a nonprofit hospital. In addition, Schwandt said, people from Enid played a part in opening the new Arcadia Trails Integris Center for Addiction Recovery, located in Edmond.

“It takes people that want to help people to make that work,” Schwandt said. “There are a lot of people in this community and this state that have a desire to help.”

More evidence of this desire can be found in the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.

Originally established in 2000 as the Enid Community Foundation for Excellence, CSCF has acquired more than $23.5 million in assets and distributed more than $10 million in grants to a wide variety of organizations that serve children and families in the Enid area.

“There are endowments for a number of purposes such as those for teachers, Salvation Army, Enid Symphony, education endowments, mobile meals and many more worthwhile causes and needs in the community,” Schwandt said.

One very pressing need for many families these days is food. Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma is a nonprofit food and resource center affiliated with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Last year, the organization distributed more than 700,000 pounds of food to feed more than 5,000 people living in more than 2,200 households, according to the organization’s website.

Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Lydia Kelley said all of the board members play an integral role in making sure this happens, year after year.

“He’s a great person,” Kelley said of Schwandt. “We’re lucky to have him.”