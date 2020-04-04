2020 VISION: Planting flowers, vegetables more than a hobby for Master Gardener Redding

ENID, Okla. — For Kathryn Redding, gardening was just a hobby before taking a class in 2011 at the Oklahoma State University Extension Center.
That course would lead her to become one of 60 members of the Garfield County Master Gardeners the next year.
Challenges and rewards
To become a master gardener, Redding had to take the class and pass a “pretty hard test.” She and other masters gardeners are required to put in 20 hours of volunteer work and another 20 hours of education.
The OSU extension classes usually draw anywhere from 12 to 15 participants. The class meets every other year usually from the end of September to just before Christmas. Once one passes the test, he or she receives a certificate from the extension center stating they are a master gardener.
“It was the test that was the most challenging,” Redding said.
Once they receive the designation, they help take on the responsibilities of operating the OSU Extension Center’s demonstration garden and answering questions on behalf of the center.
Redding said many of the questions she fields are about what grows best in Oklahoma.
“If somebody calls me, and I don’t know the answer, I can find somebody that can,” Redding said. “You can have them call the extension office. We have the resources to find answers. We can put them in touch with people who can help them.”
As a group, master gardeners normally meet the second Tuesday of every month to answer questions of local gardeners and hear guest speakers. The recent coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has put a dent in those plans, however, The group has had to cancel a spring workshop in April and a trip to Wichita, Kan., to view various gardens there.
Key to gardening
“I just always enjoyed being out and planting flowers,” Redding said. “You don’t have time to do something like this until you retire. Enrolling in that class was a good decision. ... I highly recommend people take the class.”
Most of the gardeners are retired, but there were some in their 30s and 40s in the class who recently finished up.
“I just wanted to learn more,” Redding said about her decision to start the class. “If anything it made me realize how little I knew. There were a lot of areas that I had no knowledge of.
She said the key to gardening is “trial and error.”
“There isn’t a right or wrong way to garden,” Redding said. “If you plant something that doesn’t work, try something else. You learn about the soil and how light plays a role.”
How does her garden grow?
Redding’s specialty is flowers, specifically irises. Other flowers popular to Oklahoma growers are Indian blankets, sunflowers and zinnias. Others like to plant vegetables.
“It’s all kinds,” she said. “Some people have some pretty serious vegetable gardens. It evens out. At the demonstration garden, we have a keyhole garden with a compost in the center. We plant vegetables around it, and we get a little produce from that.”
On a personal note, she sticks mainly with the aesthetic gardening.
“I haven’t much luck with tomatoes,” Redding said. “I keep trying every year, but I’m more of a flower person than a vegetable person, but I do grow some cucumbers.’’
Her biggest satisfaction, however, is interaction with people.
“I just like meeting people,’’ she said. “I like talking with people about the problems they may have with their gardens and trying to improve upon that. I enjoy working at the demonstration garden. One year I worked the state farm garden.”
‘It just makes you feel better’
Redding used to live on an acreage where she had more gardening options. When she moved to Enid, she had to adjust to patio-type gardening.
“I basically had no soil,” she said. “I had to put in raised beds. I’m trying to get more things going. It’s more vertically than most gardens. It was a hard adjustment. I would have stayed out in the country if it was just the flowers, but I couldn’t keep up with the gardening and the mowing both.”
She got her love of gardening through her mother, who did her gardening with a butcher knife.
“I was always bringing home plants,’’ Redding said.
Her gardening has picked up since her retirement.
“I’m the kind of person who has no problems staying busy,” Redding said. “Between the Master Gardeners and the Iris Society, I’m usually outside. It doesn’t have to be all work. I can walk around my garden and look at the flowers and enjoy the butterflies and the bees. It just makes you feel better.”
Words of advice
When it comes to gardening in Northwest Oklahoma, Redding had a few suggestions to offer would-be gardeners:
• Site it right: Redding said, “You just have to figure out what you can do in the space that you have. It’s a good idea to start out small and have success there and move on. People in patio homes just have to go to container gardening, but you can do just about anything in the container.”
• Follow the sun: A Miracle Gro website says most edible plants, including many vegetables, herbs, and fruits, need at least six hours of sun to thrive. Redding suggests to stroll out on your property at different times of the year and see what portion of the yard is mostly in the sun or shade. A lot of plants and flowers do well in the shade but not in the sun.
• Stay close to water: Redding says one doesn’t want to plant something that needs a lot of water next to something like a cactus that can get too much water. She said to select plants that have similar needs. The Miracle Gro website suggests the best way to tell if plants need watering is to push a finger down into the soil (that’s about one knuckle deep). If it’s dry, it’s time to water.
• Soil: Redding recommends to all new gardeners or even master gardeners that when they start a new bed to take the soil to the OSU Extension Center to get it examined.
“They can tell you exactly what you need to add to the bed,” Redding said. “It’s a lot easier to add amendments if you don’t have anything planted yet. If you already have the beds established, every few years you need to check the soil as well as the pH to see if it’s right. Rose gardens you might want to add fertilizer.”
• Consider containers: Redding has put on the south side of her patio some larger planters around a small tree. She said “you have to make sure that you have drainage holes in the bottom of the pot before you plant. If you do this, you won’t have much a problem. I usually take indoor plants outside when the weather is good.”
• Discover your zone: Oklahoma, Redding said, is a “pretty temperament zone.” But tropical plants that may grow well in Florida might have to go indoors. Some plants can survive winter weather. Others will die out as soon as a freeze hits.
• Learn frost dates: In Oklahoma, Redding suggests not planting flowers before mid-April.
“Generally, I don’t plant until the third week of April,” she said. “The freeze weather is so variable. Do your research before planting vegetables.”
• Adding mulch: Redding recommends adding mulch because it retains moisture in the summer and cuts down on weeds.
• Feed plants regularly: Some plants, she said, are heavy feeders. Others need fertilizer.
Her best advice may be about how to deal with the coronavirus isolation.
“Going outside and looking at the gardens is the best way to deal with cabin fever,” Redding said. “Looking at the flowers and plants, it will stimulate all of our senses and make you feel better.”