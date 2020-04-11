2020 VISION: Hope Outreach services are helping those in need get back on their feet

ENID, Okla. — Hope Outreach started in a garage in 1991 as an idea to sell some goods to help people in the community. That small gesture morphed into a full-time ministry, said Matt Lohman, CEO of the charitable organization since 2010.

Hope Outreach now boasts five separate services: thrift store, homeless day shelter, community care ministry, parenting classes and transitional housing for men coming out of incarceration or addiction treatment.

Lohman moved to Enid from Indiana more than 10 years ago. He had been a principal for several years but was looking to leave education. His father-in-law lived in Enid, so the family relocated here. Davis Park Christian Church was looking for a youth minister at the time, and Lohman applied. Before becoming CEO of Hope Outreach, he worked as the church’s youth minister and helped with the family carpentry business.

“When the Hope Outreach position came open, several people in my friend circle said they thought I was a good match for the job,” Lohman said. Ten years later, they’ve been proven correct.

“The thrift store is our most common point of entry for the community,” he said. “The purchases made at the store fund 80 to 90% of our work.”

Hope Outreach accepts private donations and grants, too, and is a 501(c)3 organization, so the donations are tax deductible. Still, people buying the goods inside the store is the driving force behind all five ministries.

“We’re not just a thrift store, though,” Lohman said. “We hire the ‘hard to employ,’ like people coming out of incarceration or addiction or people with spotty work history. We think of ourselves as a stepping-stone into solid employment. Some of our employees even stay with us, and we have room for advancement.”

One block from the thrift store is the homeless day center. The facility provides Enid’s homeless population a place to shower — separate facilities for men and women — wash clothes, pick up mail and just enjoy a respite from life on the street.

“We give them a stable address and phone number if they’re trying to obtain employment, too,” Lohman said. “We also keep coffee brewing in the kitchenette, and they can get cold water on a hot day.”

The community care ministry helps people who have steady employment and a place to live but are experiencing some financial insecurity. The service helps with utility bills, clothing and even Christmas presents, and recipients work off the total in the thrift store. Lohman calls it an example of the “teach a man to fish” adage.

Located at 815 W. Broadway, Hope Outreach’s parenting classes are mentor-driven to help instill parenting skills from “conception to high school graduation,” he said.

“We’re trying to break cycles of poor parenting, so we give them access to a DVD collection about parenting, but we also pair them with a volunteer Christian mentor,” he said.

The program is “earn while you learn,” so watching the lessons and working with the mentors earns participants credit to spend in a parenting store: cribs, diapers, car seats, etc., are all available free of charge with the learning program.

“We like to say we’re not just helping a life, we’re helping a legacy,” Lohman said. “We believe they will go on to pass these parenting skills to successive generations to turn the cycle back the right way.”

Finally, the transitional housing program likely is the most ambitious outreach in the portfolio. For the past five years, men coming out of addiction and incarceration have been able to live in one of two houses provided by Hope Outreach, much like a halfway house with a spiritual component, Lohman said.

“Many times men in prison will ‘find the Lord,’” he said, “so we want to put them in an environment where they can succeed. We use houses so it feels less institutional than an apartment complex or multi-family dwelling. They pay $100 a week, and that covers our expenses, their utilities and fees and services related to upkeep and administration. We want them working toward being responsible, knowing they’ll pay rent or mortgage someday.”

Participants get budgeting and money classes via Financial Peace University. This helps them work sensibly with money available, especially given that many of them leave prison with fines and accrued debts. Each man — there are eight now — has to be a member of a church and hold a job. Lohman said the program could sustain 10 or 11 men.