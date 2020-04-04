GEFCO

ENID, Okla. — Astec Industries, Inc., announced in early December it intends to sell its GEFCO, Inc., subsidiary, located in Enid.

The company was founded in 1931 in Enid as George E. Failing Co. In 2011, Astec Industries Inc., of Chattanooga, Tenn., acquired GEFCO and its product lines. In 2015, Astec shuttered a production facility in Loudon, Tenn., and moved its production to Enid.

“We are a design and manufacture company, specializing in portable drilling rigs and related equipment for various industries,” according to the company’s site. “We pride ourselves in offering high quality products, exceptional customer support and outstanding value. It is our priority to exceed our customers’ requirements and comply to our industry standards by promoting a continuous improvement culture for our products, processes and services.”

GEFCO produces drilling equipment for water wells, geothermal wells, and cathodic protection; high-pressure double pumpers for energy services; and King Oil Tools for oil and gas and other applications.

The GEFCO businesses contributed approximately $50 million in annualized revenue, and the divestiture is expected to eliminate related annual operating losses and be accretive to annualized EPS.

“As part of a thorough strategic review of our product portfolio, we determined that divestiture of GEFCO enhances shareholder value and aligns with our vision for the future of Astec Industries,” said Barry Ruffalo, CEO of Astec Industries, Inc., in December. “We are in the process of finding a buyer for GEFCO’s businesses. The transaction will further our strategy to simplify the organization, strengthen our financial position and release additional capital to deploy toward future growth opportunities. While the transaction is expected to enhance shareholder value, we remain mindful of the approximately 150 GEFCO employees that may be affected by the divestiture.”

Vince Trotta, president of GEFCO said, “We would like to thank our employees for their dedication over the years and want to provide as much advanced notice as possible. We have enjoyed our relationship with Astec Industries and look forward to the possibility of becoming part of an organization that more broadly participates and invests in the markets we serve.

“We hope such a buyer would retain our employees for its operations. In the event that is not the case, we will assist with job searches, unemployment registration, and other benefits.”

GEFCO had scheduled an annual Resource Drilling Fundamentals Training Seminar for spring, but the training has been postponed until fall due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Astec Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; oil, gas and water well drilling; and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (infrastructure group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (aggregate and mining group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels and water drilling equipment (energy group).

Rains is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @cassrains.

2020 Vision is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in February, March and April 2020. The section is designed to feature individuals, businesses and organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that work every day for the betterment of the region and its residents. This section, which published April 5, 2020, focuses on Agriculture and Energy.

