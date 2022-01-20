ENID, Okla. — Familiar faces returned to Enid city hall Wednesday to begin asking for annual funding focused on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their ongoing and future projects.
Members of the Community Development Block Grant funding commission heard input over how to prioritize funding for the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 CDBG action plan and its next round of CDBG coronavirus relief strategies.
Each year, the CDBG commission allocates hundreds of thousands of dollars provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“This is the best thing we get to do. We get to give away money that someone gives us to give away,” said CDBG commission member Jerry Allen, city commissioner for Ward 1, adding later, “Everyone in this room has gotten something from us, and we’re gonna do it again.”
Leaders and representatives of local organizations repeatedly intertwined the two funding sources in their suggestions and ideas during the respective hearings Wednesday night.
Rodney Fowler, Hope Outreach Ministries’ transitional living director, said the program’s next major goal still is finding a second house, as applications have increased by 50% this year.
Fowler said with a currently full house, though, the program could have trouble with positive COVID results. If one person tests positive, the rest of the house would have to quarantine, too.
Unless Hope Outreach has funds to pay for a hotel room, for example, Fowler said, “It could be a really bad scenario for us.”
Clifford Porter and Don Jacks, with Booker T. Washington Community Center, said further plans for a senior center in the basement, along with other renovations to the building, would help what they said was the least-addressed issue of the pandemic.
“The seniors probably have the greatest need,” Jacks said.
Justin Simmons, with Make a Difference, said Enid families need access to COVID-related mental health counseling for issues such as bereavement, anxiety and grief. But counselors either aren’t taking on new patients or entering the workforce, Simmons said.
“The biggest problem with that, is we have the money, but not anyone to pay,” he said.
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance and a CDBG member, said new doctors aren't coming to Enid, either, due to a current lack of a residency program at hospitals.
Last year, more than $460,000 in Enid's CDBG entitlement funds went to a dozen organizations and nonprofits, some of which applied for separate activities.
The city’s COVID-19 relief funds, however, can only fund up to three activities, said CDBG director Dawn McCarty.
“That is a limitation, whereas the limitation on the entitlement is more with the public services — there is a cap for spending on that, but the activities are not necessarily restricted,” McCarty said.
Much of Enid’s previous COVID relief funds went to CDSA and Enid Catholic Charities.
Qualified COVID relief activities can include utility assistance, mortgage and rental, medical, mental health, nutrition, daycare and after-school care, job training and facility rehabilitation, McCarty said.
CDBG entitlement funds must typically be used to support programs and activities that meet one or more of three criteria: “provide primary benefit to lower-income persons or households,” “aid in the elimination of slums or blight” or “meet other identified community development needs having a particular urgency.”
Past projects have included emergency housing repairs, micro-enterprise business development, youth and after-school programs, mental health services or park improvements.
CDBG applications will be made available next month, on Feb. 16, after the commission’s first annual orientation meeting, during which members will select a chair and vice chair, as well as discuss priority needs from Wednesday’s hearing.
The commission then will hold a technical assistance workshop for applicants before the submission deadline March 18, after which a second public hearing will be held.
The commission will meet in April to discuss applicants and recommend an action plan. Following a 30-day public comment period, Enid City Commission will meet in May to approve the final annual action plan.
This year’s funding amount has not yet been determined, McCarty said.
Enid’s entitlement funding total is usually announced in April, depending when the federal government finalizes its budget, said Stephanie Morgan, the city’s former CDBG director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.