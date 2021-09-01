ENID, Okla. — Ten was the lucky number for young professionals in the Enid area Tuesday as local businesspeople filled the Stride Bank Center ballroom to celebrate the dozens of nominees up for Enid Young Professionals’ annual awards.
EYP recognized community members who demonstrate excellence in professional and community-focused areas. This year’s event was the organization’s 10th annual awards ceremony.
This year’s 10 Under 40 recipients were Justin Blasier, Kegan Tuohy, Rachel Snider, Ryan Zaloudek, Andersen Hubbard, Jenny Ahrens, Ashley Hendricks, Jessica Nelson, Nicole Winfield and Charlet Ringwald.
EYP’s Social Shaker recipients included:
• Cultural Collaborator: Gaslight Theatre.
• Golden Shaker: Amanda Goodpasture.
• Vibrant Visionary: Weekends on Maine.
• Spotlight Shaker: Jiffy Trip.
EYP has recognized more than 100 people in the past 10 years with its two award categories. The organization also hosts multiple events throughout the year for the purpose of providing its members with opportunities to build relationships with local community, business and government leaders and give a voice to those of all professions.
Board president Ali Kirtley said EYP had 21 nominees for 10 Under 40, and more for the Social Shaker categories.
EYP has been an official organization longer than we’ve been hosting awards,” Kirtley said, “but that’s because it’s apparent to our community we have — and always will have — a need for an organization to bring together young, hardworking professionals to meet and build connections with.
“I believe EYP opens doors for our young leaders and helps bring out the qualities of leaders for those that choose to participate.”
Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur was recognized as a young professional and agriculture woman of the year.
As the first female to hold her position with the state, Arthur said she has oftentimes been the only woman and the youngest attendee by two or three decades in a table full of people.
“I want to congratulate Enid for recognizing professionals for the last 10 years. I think sometimes we are remiss in not making achievements in our communities here in the state, so congratulations to Enid for this tradition you have started,” she said.
Arthur went on to share how young leadership sets the bar and expectation for what our community looks like today and 20 years from now. Every generation brings their values and expertise to what is done in the workplace.
Arthur said as the COVID pandemic has shown, leaders are needed now more than ever.
EYP has shown that it is a part of creating and pushing forth leaders, she said.
“It’s imperative that we continue to support young professionals and young leaders. We have to remember to leave the ladder down,” Arthur said. “I’ve been very fortunate, I had a lot of people open doors for me, but when somebody opens that door, you have got to run right through it.”
She went on to explain that people cannot look at their professional lives as a competition — that others are chasing them up the ladder.
She encouraged attendees, especially young women, to not be afraid of being the only one or being different than others.
“The world is run by the people who show up,” she said. “We have got to make sure this younger generation shows up because otherwise, decisions are being made that maybe don’t make sense for us, for our families. Don’t complain unless you volunteer and show up.”
