GOLTRY, Okla. — Ron Crain is raising cattle during the current drought, and he is doing quite well under the circumstances. He farms differently and has found a unique way to raise cattle.
“It’s labor intensive, but I love what I do,” Crain said.
Crain has around 100 head of cattle he raises on approximately 150 acres of land. This past year he only spent $207 on one large bale of alfalfa.
“I weaned some babies and thought they needed some extra nutrients to go along with their grass diet just to help them get started,” Crain said.
His herd is completely grass-fed and he uses no fertilizers on his pasture. His grasses are clover, rye, Bermuda and some native. It’s fertilized with cow manure and urine.
“It’s called ultra-high density grazing,” Crain said.
The labor comes from moving an electrical cord-type of rope about 10 yards at a time on up to five acres of land he calls a paddock, or a pod. He moves the rope he places on a pole 3-4 times a day. Crain has 40 pods and rotates his cattle from pod to pod.
This allows the grasses to regrow so he can start over again with newly grown grass.
The cattle breed Crain chose for his project are South Poll. Surprisingly, the South Poll were created by Teddy Gentry, bass player for the band Alabama, according to the website premiumsouthpoll.com. While traveling between gigs, Gentry researched types of cows that would do well on his farm in Alabama. He used the breeds Barzona, Hereford, Senepol and Red Angus to create the South Poll.
“I like them because they are a gentle breed,” Crain said.
They also tolerate high heat, calve well and have tender meat, he said. They also easily fatten on grass.
Crain and his wife Barbara call their place the Wagon Creek Ranch and it is located between Goltry and Jet. The ranch started as a dairy farm where Crain was raised.
He left to go to college and got his master’s from Oklahoma State University in English. For three years he taught English as a second language in Japan.
When his father asked him to come back to the farm, the couple decided it would be a good place to raise their family. They have six kids, and their youngest son is the only one left at home.
Over the years, Crain said he helped change his father’s thinking from not planting wheat to going into grass farming. He also took a risk and decided to become a commodity farmer.
“It was a struggle at first,” Barbara said.
She is a home economics major and made products to sell along with the beef.
This will be their 18th year to go to the Tulsa market, where they sell their grass-fed beef and granola bars Barbara makes out of granola and other healthy products.
In the past they sold yogurts, different cheeses and butter, but they quit milking cows in the fall of 2021. Barbara said they have about 400 clients.
“I know this type of farming is not for everyone but it works for us,” Crain said.
He said he will not lose his herd because of the drought and will continue managing his cows. And, he will continue to research changes in farming and make adjustments.
He said he wished more younger farmers would try his technique but is afraid the number of family farms will diminish in the years to come. Until then, the Crains will continue with their grass farm making it work together.
“I spend my time with God, nature and cattle — and the cattle like me,” Crain said.
