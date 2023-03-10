ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma House Republicans have unveiled an $800 million education package that would provide $2,500 raises for all public teachers and create a new tax credit for parents whose children attend private school or are home-schooled.
Oklahoma Bible Academy Headmaster Andy Wilkins and Hillsdale Christian Superintendent Steve Hoffsommer both are excited about the potential of the legislation for their current parents and for other students who want to come to their schools.
The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act would allow parents whose children are enrolled in private schools to claim a $5,000 annual tax credit, and parents of home-schooled students to receive a $2,500 credit.
Parents could claim the credit to pay for things like tuition, tutoring, textbooks, standardized tests and concurrent enrollment at an institution of higher learning.
“This will help our parents,” Hoffsommer said. “We are more affordable than most, but for families who want a different kind of education, they make financial sacrifices to do so.”
He said it would be especially helpful for those who had multiple children in their school. It is not true that all families who go to private schools are rich, he said.
Republicans said the plan, House Bill 2775, would expand school choice for parents in a way that works equitably for all Oklahomans. They also insist their tax credit plan is not a new voucher plan.
“We developed a plan that works everywhere in the state and meets the education needs of rural Oklahoma,” House Speaker Charles McCall said. “The tax credit is going to allow people basically to utilize their own money that they have before they give it to the state.”
Not hurting rural public education is an important factor for Hoffsommer.
“I love the public school system, and I don’t want it to interfere with the way they operate,” he said.
He taught and grew up in public education and said Northwest Oklahoma has great schools. However, some people want their kids taught in faith-based schools, he said.
OBA's Wilkins said families should have a choice of where their tax dollars go.
“At our school, we teach the ethics and values of the Christian faith," he said.
He said the voucher, or ESA, as he refers to it, is becoming the national norm.
"Your education dollars should go to where you get your education," he said. OBA has a proud history of being a faith-based school, and we are proud to offer families this choice in educating their children.”
He said he expects OBA could add 20 students a year for the next three years if the tax credit is approved.
Hillsdale Christian expanded into high school in the past year, and the school board anticipated growing from the bottom up, Hoffsommer said.
“This might add more families immediately, but it is hard to predict,” he said. “We have kids coming from more that 30 miles away.”
