ENID, Okla. — Ten years ago, Blaire Stevison never would have imagined that a Pride service would happen in Enid.
On Sunday, Stevison stood up in front of a small crowd at St. Stephen’s church, surrounded by rainbow and Pride-inspired decor, and told them his story.
“My name is Blaire Stevison. I am transgender and pansexual,” he said to those sitting in the church pews. “I am 30 years old, and I started my transition five years ago when I was 25.”
Stevison was one of a few people who spoke about their life and feelings as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during Holy Cross Enid and Enid Faith Ways’ Pride service, its first service held in conjunction with Pride month.
In his sermon on Sunday, which can be viewed on Holy Cross Enid’s and Enid Faith Ways’ Facebook pages and on YouTube, Holy Cross Enid seminarian James Neal reflected on various passages of scripture.
These included Galatians 3:28, which says, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
“(Paul) tells us, ‘There is neither male nor female in Christ. We are all one,’” Neal said. “Science is catching up to us — catching up to scripture, catching up to what scripture has been telling us all along. There is no neat little box — no dichotomy — that we can divide people into ... Every single one of us is fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God.”
Neal said Christians can “struggle with seeing the beauty of God’s creation in all of our brothers and sisters,” and that the “greatest stumbling block” is confusion, misunderstanding and mistranslation.
“We take scripture about gang rape and apply it to loving, consensual adult relationships,” Neal said. “We take scripture about incest and apply it to loving, consensual adult relationships today. We take scripture about sexual exploitation and rape of boys in pagan temple rituals, and we apply it to loving, consensual adult relationships today. In Romans, we take Paul’s word ‘unnatural’ and we apply it to loving, consensual adult relationships today, but we know that Paul used that same word ‘unnatural’ to refer to men with long hair.”
Neal said there are many different ways to read and interpret scripture and that “as a Christian body, we tend to choose one of the many different translations from the Greek and Hebrew that affirms our bias, and then we say that’s the only answer.”
“How do we know which one is right?” Neal asked the audience. “How do you, as an individual, follower of Christ, judge what the Bible is telling you? Jesus tells us through Saint Matthew, ‘You will know them by their fruit’ ... You will know true teaching by its fruit.”
As a Christian, Stevison said breaking down internalized homophobia and transphobia from what he had learned growing up can be a battle, having to remind himself that times have changed.
Things like Sunday’s Pride service help him remember that.
“It feels great to have all of this here — in Enid especially,” Stevison said. “I never thought we’d have anything like this, so it was pretty amazing to see in our small town.”
Amanda Greenawalt, who moved to Enid from New York a few months ago, and JoNita Cannon, were among those in the congregation Sunday, saying the Pride service was “inspiring” and important for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Having that support system is important,” Greenawalt said.
“It’s important to be accepting of everybody no matter what, and that’s one thing about these (Holy Cross Enid and Enid Faith Ways) being together is they accept everybody, no matter what,” Cannon said.
