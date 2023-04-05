ENID, Okla. — Passersby of the Garfield County Court House soon will see nearly 250 wooden children dotting its northern lawn in order to bring attention to child abuse and/or neglect.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council’s Wooden Child Project began more than a decade ago to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in the county.
This year’s 249 wooden children represent 249 children who were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County in 2022 — 50 fewer cases than were reported the year prior.
Every year, community members “foster” the wooden children for $35 each and display them at their homes or businesses before bringing them to the courthouse lawn to be displayed throughout April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year, the rebars will be set up at noon Friday, April 7, 2023.
A community presentation will be held at 6 p.m. later that same day — during Main Street Enid’s First Friday event — at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.
Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said the Wooden Child Project’s significance is to shine a light on child abuse and neglect in local communities.
“People go to work every day, and child abuse and neglect are probably the last things on their minds,” he said. “It may not have happened to their families or touched their families in any way, but there are many families in every community who are affected by this. ... You actually see how many there are.”
Mayor George Pankonin will read a proclamation at the ceremony, and then GCCAC will have a short presentation. GCCAC also will have a table set up during First Friday, to provide information, accept donations and have $5 blue lightbulbs available for purchase — as the color blue represents child abuse and neglect awareness.
Wooden children also will be displayed in Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher and Woodward counties, which GCCAC covers.
Kingfisher County had 57 children who were confirmed as abused or neglected; Blaine County had 45; Woodward County had 37; and Grant County had 17.
On Monday, April 3, 2023, Major County Sheriff Anthony Robinson, Undersheriff Nathan Rackley and Major County Victim Services’ Victim Advocate Misty Green placed 37 wooden children on the Major County Courthouse lawn in honor of the 37 child abuse and/or neglect cases there in 2022.
Some of the wooden children put out on the courthouse lawns in other counties will not have any clothing on them, Albright said.
“We made a sign that says (something like), ‘Some of these children, you’ll notice, don’t have clothes because they weren’t fostered — just like many children don’t have the basic needs in their lives, so you can still foster this child by scanning a QR code or calling (GCCAC),” Albright said.
About $12,000 or $13,000 is raised through the Wooden Child Project each year for GCCAC, Albright said.
The funds go toward operational expenses that help cover the cost of GCCAC’s services, including forensic interviews, Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Response Team, pediatric sexual abuse examinations, reunification visits and court-appointed special advocate volunteers.
Albright said he hopes, through the Wooden Child Project, people will get more involved.
“We’re always looking for volunteers … because of the cuts in funding, to keep our doors open and keep our services how we have them now,” Albright said. “We have to be able to help these vulnerable children.”
Community members can do so by becoming a Care Campus volunteer or a court-appointed special advocate (CASA).
The latter is a trained, court-appointed citizen volunteer who will provide an independent viewpoint and set of recommendations to the court concerning the best interests of the child.
For more information on how to become a CASA or a volunteer at the Child Advocacy Center, call (580) 242-1153 or visit https://thecarecampus.com/volunteer.
Albright said GCCAC also will give presentations and/or educational information for schools, civic groups, parents, children and churches — “Wherever we can spread our word.”
