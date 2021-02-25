There will be a prescribed burn on sections of Vance Air Force Base’s airfield March 7.
The burn is scheduled to start at approximately 7 a.m. March 7 and scheduled to conclude by noon.
Prescribed burns are conducted to reduce the likelihood of aircraft bird strikes and are considered integral to flight safety.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Public Affairs at (580) 213-5250 or via email at 71ftw.pa@us.af.mil.
