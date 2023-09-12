ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Fair, which was larger and featured more events and vendors than previous years, concluded on Monday night, Sept. 11, 2023 with the annual premium FFA sale.
Colten Cue, general manager of Chisholm Trail Expo Center, said the sale Monday resulted in $114,900 raised. Those funds will go to the students who showed their animals, and will help with things like having an entry into next year's fair and the costs for exhibiting their animals.
With this year's fair being the first to be overseen by Cue, he was pleased with the events.
"We had a pleasurable crowd and it was fairly busy. From comments I heard, it was the busiest one they'd seen in a while," Cue said. "So I'd say I'm very pleased with the turnout and the way things went."
Cue said the outdoor concert Saturday night was a hit, as were all the activities that took place for kids and their families. He said the event being busy and having food trucks, which also were a hit, made the fair run "extremely well."
"So I feel like we're off to the right start. We've had lots of compliments, so we're just going to keep moving in the right direction," Cue said.
He said there are plans to have another outdoor concert next year, including looking at ways to further make the live music an enjoyable experience. He also said they are looking at having more vendors and being able to continue to grow the fair year after year. Cue said there has been an effort to bring a carnival back to the Garfield County Fair, and while it is something he would like to bring back, there is a lot that goes into it.
"There's lots of logistics to be worked out. You have to get into somebody's loop or on their calendar, which is very difficult to do, because once you lose your carnival, you're typically replaced by somebody else's fair and their date's not going to change," Cue said. "It's very hard, but we're checking with several states around us and been in contact with about 10 different companies trying to see what we can do. We're working as best as we can to try to bring that back to the fair."
