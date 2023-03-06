ENID, Okla. — Jordyn Smith’s hard work and determination paid off at the 89th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show’s premium sale auction Monday night, March 6, 2023.
At last year’s event, Smith showed the third overall Duroc barrow, but Monday night, she rose several places and showed the supreme breeding gilt, which sold for $3,000.
“It feels so good — the hard work is finally paying off,” said the Blackwell High School freshman, who has been showing livestock since she was in the third grade.
Exhibitors, families, friends, businesses and other supporters from the area showed up at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum for the premium sale, which Haley Nabors, new general superintendent of the NWDJLS, said went “really well.”
In total, Nabors said around $280,000 was raised during this year’s premium sale. In 2022, $215,445 was raised, and 2021 saw a total of $158,390.
“This is the pinnacle of what these students have been working for,” Nabors said of the premium sale auction. “They have worked for months with their animals — trying to get them prepared and ready for tonight. ... Whenever you see businesses turn out like this for these kids, it’s amazing because it certainly takes a village to get these kids the experiences and the support that they need through this.”
More than 2,400 animals were exhibited during the livestock show, with around 800 total exhibitors — “a very large footprint across Northwest Oklahoma,” Nabors said.
Of those total entries, the top 98 animals were presented at the premium sale Monday night. The money raised doesn’t go to the bidders, but instead goes back to the students as a reward for their time and effort raising and showing their animals.
The NWDJLS has a “substantial economic impact” on Enid, said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
“And we’re proud of that,” Blankenship said. “Beyond that, it’s just fun to be a part of supporting the youth — some of the brightest and the ‘cream of the crop’ in Northwest Oklahoma. It takes hard work. This is a culmination of a lot of time and effort that they put into their animals, and we’re happy to support that and happy our businesses do.”
The top eight exhibitors Monday night were: Price Poe, Cherokee 4-H, grand champion wether goat; Zoe Lukasek, Cashion 4-H, grand champion market barrow; Myka Elliott, Kingfisher FFA, grand champion market lamb; Quinn Cowley, Morrison 4-H, grand champion market steer; Cade Charmasson, Hennessey 4-H, supreme breeding doe; Jordyn Smith, Blackwell FFA, supreme breeding gilt; Mackynli Chill, Fairview FFA, supreme breeding ewe; and Bret Pembrook, Fairview 4-H, supreme breeding heifer.
Chill, an eighth-grade student at Fairview Public Schools, is in her second year of showing livestock — having decided to do it after watching her sister show livestock for two years — and ended up winning supreme breeding ewe.
She said the money she received from the premium sale will be going toward her sheep for next year’s livestock show.
Her mother, Heather Chill, said she never imagined her children would be showing livestock.
“We used to be dancers, and now we’re showing sheep,” Heather said.
But, this life is exciting, she added.
“They work really hard showing their sheep,” Heather said. “I’m hoping it helps them whenever they become adults to be hard workers.”
Roberto Romero, a senior at Mulhall-Orlando High School, began showing livestock when he was in first grade after watching his older brother, John, show animals.
John, who got involved with FFA and 4-H as a freshman in high school, said livestock judging is what brought him to Oklahoma, as he went to Redlands Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State University.
“Showing livestock in this state is very unique, and the support system behind it — growing up in Georgia, we didn’t really have the support system and backing that Oklahoma has,” John said.
Romero moved to Oklahoma from Georgia in May 2022, so this is his first and last year to participate in the NWDJLS, winning reserve grand champion wether goat for the premium sale.
“It was very fun, and it all paid off,” Romero said. “I’m very thankful to have the people I have behind me — I can’t thank them enough.”
Romero hopes to be on the high school’s livestock judging team, hoping to place high in the state contest. After high school, he said he hopes to attend a junior college and be on the livestock judging team there.
Various awards were given out to exhibitors, as were three scholarships. Colby Kokojan, with Drummond FFA, received the $1,500 Jesse Donaldson Memorial Scholarship; Alec Anderson, with Ringwood FFA, received the $500 Preston Roberts Memorial Scholarship; and Mason Harris, with Morrison FFA, received a $500 scholarship from NWDJLS.
Nabors said the NWDJLS, which was held at the Coliseum for the first time this year, wouldn’t be possible without its sponsors and volunteers and that more ideas are being planned for next year’s livestock show to continue making it even better.
Overall, Nabors, who graduated from Chisholm High School and was a NWDJLS exhibitor herself, said NWDJLS provides students opportunities to not only network outside of their schools but also to develop life lessons.
“The values they’re able to get through persevering, and the time and self-discipline they have to work on their projects all year long — we are excited to be able to provide them an opportunity to come here to show off all their hard work,” she said.
