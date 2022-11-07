ENID, Okla. — The 51-year-old man charged earlier this year in the sexual assault and death of a toddler appeared in court Monday, nine days before his preliminary hearing.
Michael Scott Geiger was charged in late April with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary following the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton.
Geiger appeared before Special District Judge Brian Lovell on Monday afternoon ahead of the two-day preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 16-17.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28 to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Upon arrival, police found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and pronounced dead. According to the affidavit, she had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Police located and arrested Geiger, who had been determined as a person of interest, later that same day, finding a pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it, in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Geiger was staying in one room but occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents, Chelsea Guyton and Cody Buckingham, on April 27.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” Chelsea for 24 hours, according to the affidavit. They declined but said they could find another woman for Geiger to “hang out” with and left the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring the woman to the hotel.
Buckingham said Guyton had been in their room asleep along with the girl’s sleeping grandfather, according to the affidavit. When they returned, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger had been occupying but didn’t get an answer, so they then went to the swimming pool area and discovered Guyton.
The affidavit states Geiger had been seen running from the area of the two rooms he was occupying, holding a “baby doll” in his arms. He later fled the hotel.
Among some of the items detectives found in one of the rooms Geiger had been occupying were a "noticeable amount" of blood; a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside; girls’ capri pants and a headband; and an earring that matched one found in Guyton’s ear.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, along with gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
