All registered voters living in Drummond and the surrounding area will get to cast their ballots in future elections within the town’s limits.
Last year, the polling place for Garfield County residents living west of Oklahoma 132, which affected the majority of Drummond, was moved to the Community Building in Lahoma due to redistricting.
Coulten Cue, secretary of Garfield County Election Board, said registered voters living within the new precinct boundary — from the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Fox Road west to the county line and south all the way to the southern county line — will vote at Precinct 312, located at Drummond city office, 242 S, Main.
“So they will no longer have to drive to Lahoma to vote — everyone on the west side of (Oklahoma 132) in Drummond will vote at the town hall,” Cue said.
There now will be two polling places in Drummond, with this change in effect. Registered voters who live east of Oklahoma 132 still will vote in future elections at the Drummond Volunteer Fire Department.
Cue said this was a task he took on after becoming election board secretary. Changes to precinct boundaries, however, can’t be done during the middle of elections.
With no other elections currently scheduled for Garfield County for the remainder of 2023, the timing was finally right to complete the task.
“I’ve worked diligently to get to this point, and I find this as an achievement — it needed to be done,” he said. “People can vote at home. … (GCEB staff) did what we could to keep those voters in their own town.”
Affected registered voters should be getting their new voter identification cards in the mail soon.
People living within the new precinct boundary who do not receive their new voter identification cards by July 1 should contact the election board, located at 903 Failing, by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
In future elections, there will be three additional precinct official positions available within the town of Drummond, and any registered voters interested in volunteering to fill those spots can reach out to the election board, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.