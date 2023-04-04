Voters in the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale and Waukomis school districts approved bond issues Tuesday, April 4, 2023,while patrons in Cimarron Public Schools rejected a bond proposal.
The Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools proposal is a $4.725 million bond issue to fund safety and security measures at Pioneer High School. The vote was 113-35, or 76.35%, in favor. School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
Work will move the main entrance to the breezeway entrance and add security vestibules. A principal’s office also will be added at the entrance to help process and monitor visitors.
Other funds will be used for remodeling bathrooms near the cafeteria; creating a new living skills classroom for students with special needs; remodeling the nurse’s station and treatment area; and a new media center to increase space for online education and testing.
For Waukomis Public Schools, the vote was 135-89, or 60.27%, for a $310,000 bond issue.
The proposal will pay for veneer to the elementary building, landscape work, security equipment and window treatments.
The vote in Cimarron Public Schools was 197-111, or 63.96%, against a $15.625 million bond issue for a new building.
The building would have consisted of 19 classrooms, a media room and a library. A new cafeteria also was part of the project, along with a multi-purpose building to be used for a practice gym and auditorium.
Also in the Cimarron district, Gary Naugle Jr. won the Office 3 school board seat over Chris Patterson, 201-100.
Cimarron has been rocked by recent allegations made against Superintendent Charles Anglin.
Anglin is facing one felony count of making a bribe offer to withdraw as a candidate. He is accused of trying to get Naugle to withdraw from the race. The Cimarron school board voted Monday to suspend Anglin with pay until further notice.
Other results from the area were:
• Town of Kremlin Board of Trustees — Andy Minnick received 48 votes, Larry Keller 44, Lindsey Henry Staley 37 and Jamie Maddox 13.
• Town of Lahoma Board of Trustees: Christian Gunning received 75 votes, Milton Carl David Jr. 64, Katie A. Pheatt 60 and Kenneth Hansen 47.
• Town of North Enid Board of Trustees (unexpired term) — James Dodson defeated James L. Coleman, 50-33.
• Town of Waukomis Board of Trustees, Office No. 1 — Kevin Thedford defeated David Schemmer, 112-27; and Board of Trustees, Office No. 5 — Michael Hellman defeated Larry Schroeder, 82-59.
• Pond Creek-Hunter Schools Board member of Office No. 3 — Jason Williams beat Jeff Scott, 186-41; and board member of Office No. 5 (unexpired term) — Micah Barr beat Jay Miller, 131-97.
