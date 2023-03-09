ENID, Okla. — A power outage disrupted both of Enid's hospitals and businesses downtown for about 40 minutes on Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2022.

“Apparently there was an outage caused by some wildlife,” said Carson Cunningham, senior communications specialist with OG&E.

He said he was not sure of what animal got into a transformer, and did not know the exact location.

“We have a trouble-shooter on site who will further investigate that,” he said at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

As of 5 p.m. there were no customers without power in Enid area, according to OG&E System Watch. Initially, more than 1,300 customers were left without power.

The company was able to reroute power to more than 300 customers quickly, Cunningham said, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.

