ENID, Okla. — Electricity went out to more than 1,300 OG&E customers Saturday before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022.
According to OGE System Watch, the outage includes much of downtown Enid and is affecting 1,335 customers. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.
The outage area extends from near 10th on the east to around Johnson on the west, and from Chestnut on the north to just south of Garriott.
Both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center were affected by the outage but reported they have generators providing power until electricity is restored.
