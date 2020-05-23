ENID, Okla. — Most of Northern Oklahoma residents, including thousands in Enid, had power restored by Saturday afternoon following storms that swept through the area early Friday morning.
More than 18,000 OG&E Electric Services customers, including more than 5,000 in Enid, and other customers from area cooperatives, including Cimarron Electric, were affected by the power outages statewide, with some waiting more than 24 hours for restoration.
There still were 143 OG&E customers in Enid and 60 in Hennessey without power as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the company’s outage website.
Cimarron Electric had an outage in the Fairview area, according to its website.
Early morning thunderstorms surged across Northwest Oklahoma early Friday, downing trees, power poles and small outside structures, while also damaging roofs. OG&E's David Kimmel, with corporate communications, said Enid was one of the areas hardest hit by the storms.
City of Enid officials said storm damage cleanup will begin Monday. Residents can pile storm damage limbs at their residential curb side for pickup. Cleanup effort is expected to last two weeks.
According to the National Weather Service in Norman, thunderstorms and severe weather are possible throughout the coming week, with forecasts predicting up to 4 inches of rain could fall in the Enid area.
NWS calls for a 20% chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday, with the possibility rising to 80% Sunday night into Monday. Rain chances go down to 60% Sunday night and then 40% on Tuesday. There is a chance of rain every day through Friday, according to NWS.
