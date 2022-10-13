ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance’s executive director is resigning from the position.
ERDA’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Lisa Powell, who’s been with ERDA since 2009 and executive director for almost four years, during a special meeting Thursday.
The resignation will be effective Friday, Oct. 14.
Debbie Moore, talent attraction and operations director with ERDA, was appointed as interim executive director, also taking effect Friday, and the board named a selection committee during the meeting to begin the process to permanently fill the position.
Matt Parrish, chair of the board, thanked Powell "for her service and outstanding commitment to Enid" in a press release from ERDA.
"We greatly appreciate her leadership, expertise and insight over the last 13 years," Parrish said in the release. "It has been an honor for me as board chair to have worked with her. I wish her great success and look for her continued commitment to Enid.”
Powell served as ERDA's associate director for 10 years until being appointed as interim executive director after former ERDA executive director Brent Kisling stepped down in January 2019 to serve as the director of commerce for the state of Oklahoma.
The board officially named Powell as executive director in May 2019.
According to the release, Powell has been "laser-focused on growing Enid's existing businesses" since becoming executive director.
Powell has directed more than $1.5 million to Enid businesses, according to the release, having distributed more than $400,000 in CARES funding during the COVID-19 pandemic; designed a Micro Enterprise Grant award using Community Development Block Grant funds; and structured ERDA programs to fund equipment, renovations or infrastructure needed for local business growth.
Powell's ability to identify federal and state grand funds to support local businesses and the community have benefitted Enid, according to the release. Highlights include $800,000 from the Economic Development Administration for infrastructure to expand the Garfield County Industrial Park; $175,000 to increase training opportunities for aviation careers; and $4.25 million for new equipment and renovations at Enid Woodring Regional Airport that also supports Vance Air Force Base's mission.
The release states Powell's most recent accomplishment is securing Renew, a wind turbine gear box remanufacturer, as a new business in Enid.
Though Powell didn't have a comment after the meeting Thursday, the release states she will be staying in Enid and is taking a position with another company.
"Economic development for me has always been about improving the lives of the people who live in work in Enid by supporting an environment where businesses can be successful," Powell said in the release. "This has been the most rewarding work of my career, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the trust and support of the ERDA board and the Enid City Council.”
