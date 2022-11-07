ENID, Okla. — Lisa Powell, who recently resigned as executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, has been named the local and community affairs lead for Oklahoma by Invenergy, a sustainable energy company based in Chicago that now has offices in Enid, Guymon, Aline, Lahoma and Thomas.
Powell said Invenergy currently has three wind farms operating in Oklahoma, named by the company as Sundance, Maverick and Traverse wind projects. She said she will be working around the state in addition to Garfield County.
"As Invenergy continues to do other projects across the state, I will serve as the local contact for communities where Invenergy has projects, so that will be municipal and county level relationships. So, I will not be working just in Enid and Garfield County, but in other communities across Oklahoma."
With her previous experience working with businesses in the Enid area, Powell said she will be able to continue those relationships as she transitions to her new role.
"I will be able to work with a lot of my same contacts that I've developed over the years," Powell said. "I've been sitting on the other side of the table with these conversations with these companies such as wind energy developers or any other company that may be doing business in the state. So I think that experience alone, as well as my network of contacts in Oklahoma, will all be very similar in this role. And it will kind of apply in the same way for this position."
She said an important part for her in her new role is getting to stay close to home.
"The key part of this for me is that I just get to live in Enid," Powell said. "I still look forward to being a part of the community and supporting initiatives here locally."
Powell served as ERDA’s associate director for 10 years until being appointed as interim executive director after former ERDA executive director Brent Kisling stepped down in January 2019 to serve as the director of commerce for the state of Oklahoma.
ERDA's board officially named Powell as executive director in May 2019.
Powell directed more than $1.5 million to Enid businesses, having distributed more than $400,000 in CARES funding during the COVID-19 pandemic; designed a Micro Enterprise Grant award using Community Development Block Grant funds; and structured ERDA programs to fund equipment, renovations or infrastructure needed for local business growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.