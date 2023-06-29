The city of Enid is accepting applications from people who want to serve on two committees.

There is a vacancy on the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee. It can be filled by any resident from Ward 2, Ward 4 or Ward 6.

There also is a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission. It must be filled by an attorney, licensed real estate broker or registered architect.

Applications can be completed online at Enid.org/BoardApplication or by going to www.enid.org and selecting "I Want To," then selecting "Apply as/for," then selecting "Board or Commission" and finally selecting "Advisory Board Application."

Ward maps are available at www.enid.org/maps.

Deadline for applications is July 31, 2023. Anyone with questions can contact the city clerk's office in the administrative building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you