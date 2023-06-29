The city of Enid is accepting applications from people who want to serve on two committees.
There is a vacancy on the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee. It can be filled by any resident from Ward 2, Ward 4 or Ward 6.
There also is a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission. It must be filled by an attorney, licensed real estate broker or registered architect.
Applications can be completed online at Enid.org/BoardApplication or by going to www.enid.org and selecting "I Want To," then selecting "Apply as/for," then selecting "Board or Commission" and finally selecting "Advisory Board Application."
Ward maps are available at www.enid.org/maps.
Deadline for applications is July 31, 2023. Anyone with questions can contact the city clerk's office in the administrative building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.