ENID, Okla. — People wanting to gather around the table to celebrate life’s most precious moments have a new source of assistance, thanks to Enid’s own pop-up picnic company.
The new business, Picnic•ish 580, had a ribbon-cutting Wednesday with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. The event was held in conjunction with a teacher recognition award.
Co-owners Jamie Conrady and Emily Patton, both former teachers, created the company hoping to create a luxurious picnic experience that seeks to be the ultimate encounter from charming, laid-back farmhouse to elegant, sparkling glam, Patton said.
“We were both in education for many years, and we just wanted to find something that gave us a little bit more flexibility to spend time with our families, so we stumbled upon this idea and it just blossomed from there,” Conrady said.
After seeing each other’s classrooms over the years, Patton said she recognized Conrady’s creativity and eye for design, knowing she would be a great partner in this endeavor.
The customizable picnic experience is more than just a cute picnic table and charcuterie boards. The sky’s the limit on what you want, Patton said.
“We have done picnics in barns, pools, backyards, parks, homes, hotel rooms, golf courses, wineries,” Conrady said. “You can have it anywhere, on a dock, at a pond, by the lake.”
The picnic is created based on what the customer’s wants, with food from Enid’s own Bite Box, a selection of drinks, photography and music options, different themes and decor and more. All the customer has to do is tell the owners what they like, show up to the picnic and enjoy themselves.
The women have traveled all around Oklahoma, delivering 2-hour picnics that they set and clean up.
“You can gather around the table anytime, it’s important to celebrate life,” Patton said. “We try to put a special touch on each one. We haven’t done the same one twice.”
The business can be found on its website, Facebook and Instagram, all under the same name of “Picnic•ish 580.”
Teacher recognition
The former teachers turned business owners honored two local teachers with a picnic in Champlin Park. The unsuspecting teachers, Carrie Rudd and Laura Gutsche, were anonymously nominated for the award.
Rudd is a 16-year first-grade teacher at P leasant Vale Elementary School. Gutsche is a Waukomis High School history teacher.
“Since we are starting a new adventure, it’s full circle now,” Conrady said. “We were teachers and Teacher Appreciation Week was last week. We asked for nominations for special teachers that make a difference and an impact. We got a lot of nominations.”
