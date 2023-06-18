ENID, Okla. — Doug Mishler has learned that Chuck Yeager was “quite the character.”
Mishler brought Yeager, famously known for exceeding the speed of sound in level flight, to life during the final evening performance of this year’s Enid Summer Chautauqua on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s campus in Enid.
Mishler, acting as Yeager, told only a handful of the many stories from all walks of Yeager’s life to the 130-plus people in the audience.
Brig. Gen. Yeager was a United States Air Force officer, flying ace and record-setting test pilot, according to the official website bearing his name.
A Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Yeager flew combat missions in World War II, served in the newly constituted Air Force as a flight instructor and test pilot and used his expertise to train pilots for the Space Program in the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilots School.
“Chuck is a unique, larger-than-life character,” Mishler said. “He really is a character in the sense that, there are many (Chautauqua portrayals) I do who are interesting people with interesting things to say, but only a few of them just jump out at you as someone who, even if you didn’t love them, you wouldn’t mind spending time with them, because their stories are so wild.”
Mishler, a native of Miami Beach, Fla., who’s now lived in Nevada for about 40 years, earned his Ph.D. and teaches history courses at the University of Nevada, and he also runs his own theater company and has been in the realm of theater for about 20 years now.
The two — history and theater — intersect at Chautauqua, which Mishler started doing in 1993 after watching and talking with someone who did a Chautauqua performance.
“Chautauqua is a way to bring history to life, and I just love doing it,” he said.
Mishler landed on Yeager, who died on Dec. 7, 2020, when he was 97 years old, for the Oklahoma Chautauqua’s 2023 theme of “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach-1.”
“He’s got an incredible story about the sound barrier and the Air Force,” he said. “As he says, ... he was lucky enough to fly at a time when they went from prop planes, to jets to rockets at the edge of space.”
And, Yeager had a “larger-than-life personality,” Mishler said, saying Yeager, who grew up in West Virginia, has been fun to inhabit.
Researching Yeager and preparing to perform as him has been a blast for Mishler, who said there are many incredible stories from Yeager’s life.
One of the most fascinating of Yeager’s stories to Mishler is Yeager breaking his ribs on the right side of his body the night before he broke the sound barrier, meaning he couldn’t use his right arm to lock the door of the aircraft, and his left arm wouldn’t reach.”
“But, typical Chuck — he didn’t tell the Air Force, because he’d be grounded,” Mishler said. “So, he snuck onto the base to figure out a way for him to lock the door. ... They found a broomstick, cut a 10-inch handle off it that he could use to lock the door and hid it under the seat.”
Yeager then pretended he was feeling OK and then flew the aircraft basically left-handed, Mishler said. Yeager broke the sound barrier at Mach 1.07 during the five-minute flight on Oct. 14, 1947.
Another interesting story from Yeager’s life, Mishler said, is that one of Yeager’s aircraft was shot down during WWII, and he then spent almost one month on the run, going across Southern France and over the Pyrenees Mountains into Spain while being followed by Germans and suffering shrapnel wounds.
Yeager, during that time, saved a wounded British pilot’s life in the process by dragging the almost-comatose man, whose lower leg Yeager had to amputate, over the snow-covered Pyrenees Mountains.
“I thought, ‘This could be a great movie by itself,’” Mishler said. “But, that’s just one of Chuck’s many stories.”
Good pilots, Mishler said, talking about Yeager, have to have a little bit of an ego — thinking they “can do anything” and pushing their limits.
Yeager, though, wasn’t a “natural,” Mishler said, and he wouldn’t say he was the best but “one of the top contenders.”
Mishler said being a great pilot is getting experience. It’s flying everything you can get your hands on, and luck and skill — but there’s a blend of these things.
He said portraying Yeager overall has taught him — besides the facts of his history — is that “Chuck was always Chuck.”
That’s something that Mishler said, even at his age, he wants to live up to.
“Chuck had this attitude — he said, ‘I never wanted to be anybody but me,’ and he didn’t apologize for it,” Mishler said. “He is who he is, and, to me, that’s a great lesson for people. … The lesson is, ‘Be who you are, and if others like it, that’s fine. If they don’t then that’s OK. You don’t need approval,’ and Chuck never cared about the approval of other people. That wasn’t why he did it.”
