ENID, Okla. — Portraits of 10 fallen heroes with Oklahoma ties were unveiled Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022, during the kickoff event for Enid’s Veterans Appreciation Week.
The Heroes from the Heartland exhibit was painted by local artist Tox Murillo. The portraits were unveiled one by one by a Gold Star mother.
The 10 men honored were: Lance Cpl. Thomas A. Blair, U.S. Marine Corps, killed in action March 24, 2003; Pfc. Jerod R. Dennis, U.S. Army, killed in action April 25, 2003; Petty Officer 3rd Class Doyle W. Bollinger Jr., U.S. Navy, killed in action June 6, 2003; Capt. John J. Boria, U.S. Air Force, killed in action Sept., 6, 2004; Staff Sgt. Clint J. Storey, U.S. Army, killed in action Aug., 5, 2006; Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake, U.S. Army, killed in action March 24, 2008; Master Sgt. Justin R. Diel, U.S. Air Force, died Feb., 11, 2013; Spc. Haden J. Bean, U.S. Army, died Sept. 16, 2015; 1st Lt. Dale B. Shillington II, U.S. Air Force, died July 21, 2016; and Conner Schomber, U.S. Marine Corps. died July 27, 2018.
Mayor George Pankonin declared this week as Veterans Appreciation Week at the Stride Center. Opening remarks from state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, encouraged Enid to honor its veterans and place yellow ribbons around the city.
Jack Toney sat at a table with Woodring Wall of Honor board members. He received three Purple Hearts fighting with the First Calvary in the jungles of Vietnam.
“I don’t know why I wasn’t scared,” Toney said. “I think I was young and crazy. I did the best I could.”
Steve Niswander also is on the Woodring Wall of Honor board. He was in the Air Force and said his father was in the Army and flew to Tokyo during World War II.
“He got there right after the (atomic) bomb was dropped and got to come home,” Niswander said.
His son Brian is in the Army and currently stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, with his family.
In other activities at Monday’s event:
• A special presentation was made during the event by Dense Mechanical to Vietnam veteran Bill Cooley to put a heating and cooling unit in his home.
• Student art contest winners received their awards.
• The keynote address was given by Gary Miles, commander of VFW Post 1201 and commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs.
Events are scheduled throughout the week: A tree planting and POW ceremony will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Vance Air Force Base; a free lunch for veterans will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church; the Veterans Day and Legacy Awards ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stride Bank Center; and a Veterans Day parade will be 11 a.m. Saturday downtown.
