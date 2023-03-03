The outside eastbound lane of West Willow between Quincy and Monroe is closed for concrete work for a commercial driveway.

According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about three days.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you