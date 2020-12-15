Enid city commissioners voted Tuesday to rename a portion of South 5th in honor of a longtime Enid pastor who died last year.
The street from Garriott to Ohio will be named “Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way.” Affected properties on 5th will include 714 S. 5th, 1310 S. 5th, 801 S. 5th and 815 S. 5th.
The Rev. Baldwin, who was 76 when he died in October 2019, served as pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in Enid.
Before Tuesday’s public hearing, an initial hearing was held during a commission meeting last month with no apparent opposition to the proposal, city planning administrator Chris Bauer said Tuesday.
“As I read through all the things he did in his life, I’m just really inspired by the citizen that he was and how much he gave to the community,” Mayor George Pankonin said while reading through parts of his obituary.
Born Oct. 27, 1942, Baldwin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1968. After then rededicating his life to Jesus Christ, he was ordained in 1975 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wichita, Kan. He also attended Phillips University in Enid and Langston University.
Baldwin taught for 15 years at Longfellow Junior High School, while also serving as president of Southern Heights Ministerial Alliance, as well as state dean of the Oklahoma Baptist State Congress of Christian Education and state director of Christian Education in the Oklahoma State Baptist Convention.
Vicki Baldwin, his widow whom Baldwin married in 1977, said during the meeting that Tuesday’s vote was a proud moment for her family.
“Pastor loved life. He loved the church, and he just loved the Lord,” she said. “I know he’s smiling down at each and every one of you tonight. ... And I’m hoping you all have a blessed holiday. Thank you.”
Pankonin then presented Mrs. Baldwin and her son, James, with a representation of the sign that will be hung on the portion of 5th.
