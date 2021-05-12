Randolph between 25th and 30th will be closed to through traffic for reconstruction beginning Thursday.
Work is expected to take three to four months to complete, depending on weather.
The first phase of the project will focus on the area between 28th and 30th and is expected to take four to six weeks.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University students, staff and visitors can access the two northwest parking lots on Randolph from the west off 25th and Michael Hedges Blvd. The northeast parking lot on Randolph and south parking lots can be accessed from 30th.
Another street has been closed for concrete repairs.
A portion of the intersection of Princeton and Washington was closed Wednesday.
Concrete repairs are expected to take one weeks.
