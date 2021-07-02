BURLINGTON, Okla. — Oklahoma 8 just north of the Oklahoma 11 intersection in Alfalfa County remains closed due to flooding, according to Alfalfa County Emergency Management.

ACEM Director Shana Smallwood said the roadway probably will reopen later today or Saturday, July 3, 2021, depending on how much rain is received in southern Kansas.

That water flows into Oklahoma and cuases flooding in that area, Smallwood said.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation moved an alert Thursday night about the flooding.

