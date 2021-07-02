BURLINGTON, Okla. — Oklahoma 8 just north of the Oklahoma 11 intersection in Alfalfa County was opened Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021, after flooding, according to Alfalfa County Emergency Management.

That water flows into Oklahoma and causes flooding in that area, according to Shana Smallwood, Alfalfa County Emergency Management director.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation moved an alert Thursday night about the flooding.

