GOLTRY, Okla. — All lanes of Oklahoma 45 will be closed between North 2730 Road near Goltry in Alfalfa County and Carrier in Garfield County, northwest of Enid, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the closure for drainage structure repairs will be from Tuesday through Thursda.
ODOT urges motorists to avoid the area and use Oklahoma 58, U.S. 412 or Oklahoma 132 as a detour.
