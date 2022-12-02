The street in the area of 2010 Meadowbrook Drive will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, to city of Enid workers can make concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 7:27 pm
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
