The area of 2505 Indian Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday to allow for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
The Memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Kay Leftwich, of Medford, will be held privately, due to COVID-19, under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - The services honoring Kash Caldwell Lester, infant, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Services honoring Clayborn Hedges, will be 11:00 A.M. January 29, 2021 in Brown Cummings Funeral Home. Military honors presented by the United States Army, under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - A private family service for Jacque will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Memorials to the Organ Fund of First United Methodist Church or Loaves and Fishes. www.enidwecare.com
