ENID, Okla. — the outside, southbound lane of North Grand, between Cottonwood and Hickory, will close for repairs starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2021, according to city of Enid street officials.

Work is expected to last approximately three weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs on a drainage flume. City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution in the area.

