A portion of West Garriott will be closed Monday, May 22, 2023, until June 5 while the city installs a new traffic signal light.

According to the city of Enid, the closure will at the intersection of Garriott and Independence. It will affect the eastbound outside lane of Garriott from Washington to just east of Independence.

This timeline is weather permitting.

City officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you