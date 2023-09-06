A portion of East Willow from 10th to 16th will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, while repair work is done to the road.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation informed the city of Enid of the closure, with Willow reduced to one lane for traffic moving eastbound only.
This phase of the project, according to the city, is expected to last about five weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to follow traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
