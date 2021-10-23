ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid and First Missionary Baptist Church celebrated the renaming of a portion of 5th to Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way on Saturday afternoon.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at First Missionary Baptist Church, at 467 E. Garriott, where Baldwin was the pastor for 38 years.
The street is renamed from Garriott to the end of Ohio, covering seven blocks in the Southern Heights Addition neighborhood.
City Commissioner Derwin Norwood said the city had planned to only change the name of one block, but decided Baldwin deserved more recognition.
“We wanted the street name to be visible to all who live in and visit Enid,” Norwood said. “He was an incredible man.”
Baldwin was an ordained reverend with a master’s of divinity, as well as a father, grandfather, veteran of the U.S. Air Force, teacher and moderator of the Western District of Oklahoma. He was 76 when he died in October 2019.
“We are glad to do this for the family of Pastor Baldwin and his church family,” Norwood said. “He was well known for getting things done in the community, bringing people together when dealing with civil rights issues and very strong in outreaching to those in need, and very instrumental in building up the faith-based community.”
Vicki Baldwin, his widow, remarked that her husband changed her into something God would be happy to have.
“He was one of the best husbands I believe God put on this earth,” Baldwin said. “He was the kind of husband, out of all our years together, that told me ‘no’ one time.
“He changed me. He brought that godly spirit out in me. He was a good guy and a loving husband and father.”
Friend and fellow Christian Derwin Norwood Sr. knew Baldwin for years, remarking on Baldwin’s impact on all who came into contact with him.
“He was a true friend of mine,” Norwood said. “It’s going to be hard to get another friend that close. We were on committees together, we came against the city together, we came against the education department together because right is right and wrong is wrong.
“We had to keep each other on the up and up. Thank God, we watched each other’s back. Wherever there was a problem, we were there together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.