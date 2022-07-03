A portion of North 42nd will be closed at Phillips beginning Tuesday , July 5, 2022, for construction on a water pipeline.
According to the city of Enid, Phillips will remain open and is not expected to be impacted by the project.
The work is in support of the Kaw Lake water line project and is expected to be completed by end of day Wednesday.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
