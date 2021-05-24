A portion of 23rd will be closed to traffic Tuesday between Cedar and Birch for sewer repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the work should take three to four days, weather permitting.
The Services Honoring Herbert Henry Bolz, 90, of Covington, will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the Covington United Methodist Church under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com.
FEBRUARY 26, 1937-MAY 20, 2021 FAIRVIEW — Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Fairview M.B. Church with inurnment at the North M.B. Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
MAY 6, 1945-MAY 20, 2021 FAIRVIEW — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Okeene, with interment at Cherryvale Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.