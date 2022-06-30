Enid native Vera Eyvonne Porter will be installed as the 19th pastor of 114-year-old University Place Christian Church on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
The public is invited to attend the installation, set for 3 p.m.
The original University Place was founded in 1908, the year after Phillips University began. Since the university drew students from all over the world, the original Disciples of Christ church already served a variety of diverse populations.
University Place Christian Church maintains its social action witness with a commitment to theological excellence and diversity in a symbiotic relationship with Phillips University.
Porter is a graduate of Enid High School and holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice, a master’s in public administration from California State University Hayward and the professional Master of Divinity from San Francisco Theological Seminary. She was ordained in June 2020. She also served in the U.S. Air Force before receiving an honorable discharge.
Porter comes from a long Christian clergy tradition. She is the daughter of the late pastor Phillip H and Thelma E. (Nuckols) Porter, pastoring congregations throughout Oklahoma. Her grandparents were the Rev. Lee and Nettie (Nuckols) Boyd, founder of the Westside Church of God in Christ. Her oldest brother, the late Bishop Phillip H. Porter Jr., was one of the first Black students to graduate from Phillips University.
Porter is active in the Enid community. She is a founding member of Loaves and Fishes, a member of the Ministerial Alliance and a new member of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Board. She joined University Place Christian Church in 2010 under pastor Thelma Chambers-Young and served as a supply preacher.
